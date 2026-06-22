Bookmaker.xyz Releases World Cup 2026 Sports Data Insights Report During Tournament Play

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NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bookmaker.xyz , a Web3 sports data platform, today released its World Cup 2026 Sports Data Insights Report, providing an overview of engagement trends, team projections, player interest, and group-stage probability movements based on platform activity collected in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Released during the opening stage of FIFA World Cup 2026, the report summarizes user-driven data and platform activity recorded between May 8 and June 8, 2026, offering a snapshot of sentiment and engagement trends observed before kickoff.

According to the platform, the data showed relatively balanced projections among several leading national teams heading into the expanded 48-team tournament, reflecting broad interest across multiple contenders.

Top Teams – Platform Data Snapshot

Argentina - 19.5%

France - 16.2%

Brazil - 12.8%

England - 11.4%

Spain - 9.7%

Germany - 6.9%

Portugal - 5.2%

Netherlands - 4.6%





Source: Bookmaker.xyz platform data (snapshot dated 8 June 2026). Figures reflect platform-derived probability modeling based on aggregated activity.

Top Player Interest – Key Profiles

Kylian Mbappé (France) - 15%

Leading engagement across scoring-related markets based on sustained user activity.

Leading engagement across scoring-related markets based on sustained user activity. Erling Haaland (Norway) - 11%

High forward involvement reflected in consistent platform-level engagement.

High forward involvement reflected in consistent platform-level engagement. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) - 9%

Strong attacking presence with steady activity across Brazil-related projections.

Strong attacking presence with steady activity across Brazil-related projections. Jude Bellingham (England) - 8%

Increased engagement following confirmed pre-tournament fitness updates.





Emerging Market Activity – Selected Nations

Morocco - 1.7% probability; 4.6% activity share

Croatia - 1.3% probability; 3.1% activity share

United States - 2.3% probability; 4.2% activity share





These nations show higher engagement relative to baseline probability levels based on platform activity over the reporting period.

Group-Level Activity Trends

Group D: Combined progression probability shifted from 87% (1 May) to 71% (8 June), reflecting updated inputs and user adjustments

Group J: Qualification probability increased from 61% (1 May) to 81% (8 June) following squad confirmations and recent match performance indicators





Methodology

All data presented in this report is derived from aggregated platform activity on Bookmaker.xyz between May 8 and June 8, 2026. Probability figures are generated using internal platform models based on activity inputs recorded during the reporting period.

Activity share reflects proportional engagement within tournament-related categories and is intended to provide insight into platform-level participation trends prior to the start of FIFA World Cup 2026 .

The report is being released during the tournament as a summary of pre-tournament engagement and projection trends observed across the platform.

About Bookmaker.xyz

Bookmaker.xyz is a Web3 sports data platform built on blockchain infrastructure. The platform aggregates user-driven sports prediction activity and provides real-time insights into engagement trends across global sporting events.

Media Contact:

Jason Poprawa

JP@bookmaker.xyz

https://bookmaker.xyz/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93ce8b67-a8ef-44d7-a0e0-9f9d122b9288