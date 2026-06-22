Callan Family Office Named to Inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors List, Recognizing the Nation's Leading Ultra-High-Net-Worth Advisory Firms

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments, today announced it has been named to the first-ever CNBC Elite Advisors list. The inaugural recognition identifies 25 independent advisory firms across the United States that specialize in serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and family offices with investable assets of $25 million or more.

The CNBC Elite Advisors list was created to recognize firms operating at the highest levels of the wealth management profession and serving clients whose financial lives often span businesses, generations, philanthropic initiatives, and complex planning needs. Firms were evaluated based on organizational scalability, assets attributable to ultra-high-net-worth clients, the breadth and sophistication of their services and investment strategies, professional credentials, industry recognition, client retention, tenure, and overall reputation. More than 100 firms participated in the evaluation process, with the final list consisting of 25 firms.

The recognition highlights Callan Family Office's continued growth and its focus on delivering integrated investment management, tax-aware planning, family office services, and multigenerational wealth advisory to a highly selective client base.

"We are honored to be included in the inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors list," said Jack Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of Callan Family Office. "For an independent firm founded just four years ago, this recognition carries real meaning. CNBC created this list to identify firms operating at the highest levels of the profession and serving some of the most complex client needs in wealth management. To be included alongside organizations that, in many cases, have been serving ultra-high-net-worth families for decades is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the exceptional team we have built, the trust our clients have placed in us, and our commitment to delivering a fully integrated family office experience."

Over the past several years, Callan Family Office has experienced significant growth, expanding its capabilities across tax overlay management, liquidity event planning, family governance, philanthropic advisory, and multigenerational wealth planning. Today, the firm provides a comprehensive family office platform designed to help ultra-high-net-worth families navigate increasingly complex financial, tax, investment, estate, and governance challenges.

CNBC developed the Elite Advisors methodology in consultation with wealth management research firms AccuPoint Solutions and Cerulli Associates. In addition to the quantitative evaluation, all firms selected for inclusion were required to pass a regulatory due-diligence review based on SEC disclosures. CNBC accepts no payment for placement on the list.

You can find the complete CNBC Elite Advisors list here: CNBC Elite Advisors 2026.

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional-quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Callan Family Office is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

No compensation was provided for consideration or inclusion in this recognition. Awards and recognitions do not imply or guarantee future performance for Callan Family Office or its clients.