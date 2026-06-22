OneTrust Named a Visionary in the Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms. This report represents the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for the AI governance platforms market.

“We believe this recognition reflects a broader evolution in AI governance—from static reviews to runtime control,” said DV Lamba, OneTrust’s Chief Product & Technology Officer. “To scale AI adoption safely, companies must create value without creating unacceptable risk. That requires the ability to know, understand, and act on their AI estate while enabling innovation velocity. OneTrust's platform helps companies translate AI risk into enforceable controls across the lifecycle so governance moves at the speed of AI.”

OneTrust AI Governance Helps Teams Scale AI Faster, Reduce Risk, and Maintain Trust

As AI evolves faster than most organizations are prepared to govern, organizations need governance that keeps pace— continuous, automated, enforceable, and audit-ready. OneTrust AI Governance helps organizations build that foundation through:

Scalable Compliance and Risk Management: OneTrust helps companies translate evolving laws, standards, and internal policies (such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001) into operational controls, evaluations, and guardrails that teams can apply in day-to-day AI programs.

OneTrust helps companies translate evolving laws, standards, and internal policies (such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001) into operational controls, evaluations, and guardrails that teams can apply in day-to-day AI programs. Governance Embedded into Repeatable Business Processes: OneTrust enables organizations to operationalize AI governance through structured workflows for intake, assessment, approvals, enforcement, and evidence collection. Observability capabilities put runtime signals like drift, hallucinations, and anomalous behavior in policy and compliance context so teams can take action before issues become incidents or audit findings.

OneTrust enables organizations to operationalize AI governance through structured workflows for intake, assessment, approvals, enforcement, and evidence collection. Observability capabilities put runtime signals like drift, hallucinations, and anomalous behavior in policy and compliance context so teams can take action before issues become incidents or audit findings. Connected Oversight Across Modern AI Ecosystems: OneTrust gives teams centralized visibility and control across models, data, and agents, while embedding programmatic enforcement across development, deployment, and runtime environments—integrating directly with Azure Foundry, Azure ML Studio, AWS SageMaker, AWS Bedrock, Databricks MLflow, Databricks Unity Catalog, and Google Vertex to extend governance into the tools teams already use. Guardrails are applied consistently, and AI systems operate within approved, compliant boundaries.





Together, these capabilities help organizations move from fragmented, manual AI oversight to governance that is continuous, embedded, and evidence-ready. But effective AI governance requires more than software alone. Many organizations are still defining what good AI governance looks like, from the policies and processes they need to the controls they should apply across real AI programs.

OneTrust brings a decade’s worth of experience helping customers build world-class privacy, risk, and compliance programs that stay ahead of constant change. As AI becomes the latest challenge facing these teams, OneTrust gives organizations a trusted foundation for shaping, scaling, and proving responsible AI governance, with practical approaches for translating emerging AI standards into governance programs that work across real AI use cases.

How Organizations Operationalize Responsible AI Standards with OneTrust AI Governance

Blackbaud, the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, uses OneTrust to align AI practices with NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework. OneTrust enables AI governance to scale with Blackbaud’s pace of innovation by integrating with data platforms like Databricks to accelerate stakeholder reviews and embed oversight at every phase of the AI lifecycle.

Lumen Technologies, the trusted network for AI, leverages OneTrust automation, workflows, and centralized controls to scale its privacy operations, accelerate regulatory compliance, and reduce risk exposure.

Resources

Citation: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Sumit Agarwal, Lauren Kornutick, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, June 2026

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About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance Platform™, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by thousands of companies, including over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit www.onetrust.com.

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