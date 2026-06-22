LV Petroleum Opens New Locations Across Three States and Reaches 32 Sbarros in Its Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the span of a week, LV Petroleum LLC introduced new dining concepts, acquired a travel center in the Midwest and marked a significant milestone in its quick-service restaurant portfolio.

On June 16, LV Petroleum opened a Miss J’s Cafe inside its Hialeah Gardens, Fla., location. The move-in came just eight days after the prior tenant vacated the space on June 8, demonstrating the company’s operational discipline and readiness to activate new locations without delay.

On June 17, LV Petroleum assumed operations of a travel center in Williams, Iowa, which is now open and pumping fuel. The site features both a Miss J’s Cafe and a Sbarro Pizza. Williams represents a strong strategic addition to LV Petroleum’s Midwest footprint, and the company has already identified plans for the site’s next phase of development, with either a Starbucks or a full-service restaurant slated for the near future.

“These two openings are a reflection of LV Petroleum’s commitment to ensuring a site is nothing but the best for the customers who depend on it,” said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum. “Every location we touch, we try to instantly improve.”

Also on June 17, LV Petroleum opened a Sbarro Pizza in Hillsboro, Texas, the 32nd Sbarro in the company’s portfolio. That milestone speaks to the scale and velocity with which LV Petroleum is building out its quick-service restaurant network across the country.

“The pace we are operating at right now is a direct result of the team we have built and the systems we have put in place,” said Kris Roach, president and CEO of LV Petroleum. “Our partnership with Sbarro is one of the clearest examples of how we are scaling the right brands at the right tempo across our network.”

The Hillsboro opening is the latest in a run of Sbarro launches that have defined LV Petroleum’s June growth. In addition to Texas, the company opened Sbarro locations this month in Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Mississippi, with a location set to open soon in Ohio.

These milestones reflect the continued vision of LV Petroleum co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, who built the company on the principle that every site, whether a travel center takeover or a quick-service restaurant opening, is an opportunity to deliver quality, consistency and genuine value to drivers and the communities they pass through.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 84 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands, including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin’, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .