Orange County United Way Launches ‘The OC Way’ Campaign to Transform Community Care

Fundraising initiative aimed at transforming how critical social services are delivered in Orange County

Campaign is a long-term civic and philanthropic investment in Orange County with more than $14M raised to date

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County United Way today announced the launch of The OC Way Campaign, an $18M fundraising initiative designed to transform how social services are delivered in Orange County by building a connected nonprofit network that improves access to support and ensures no one falls through the cracks.

In Orange County, one in three people are struggling to make ends meet, even with full time employment. At the backbone of The OC Way Campaign is 211OC, a key service of Orange County United Way, which connects residents with thousands of local health and human service resources including housing, food assistance and others offered by local nonprofits and government agencies.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity already shown through The OC Way Campaign,” said Susan B. Parks, President and CEO of Orange County United Way. “We can walk with people in need until they reach solid ground. We just need your help. Every donation and investment in this campaign ensures a more coordinated, accountable, and effective system of care so that no one has to face hardship alone.”

Last year, 211OC responded to 500,000 requests for help. To meet the growing demand for assistance, Orange County United Way and 211OC are building a connected network of nonprofits and public agencies, ensuring residents are matched with the right services the first time through the GetHelpOC closed-loop referral network.

The network strengthens coordination among service providers and makes it easier for residents to access critical support. Through real-time data sharing, partners can identify emerging needs, address service gaps, and intervene before crises arise.

“When people don’t get help, their problems get worse. With systems like GetHelpOC in place, nonprofits can better understand trends happening in real time, identify unmet needs, and demonstrate measurable outcomes to funders and partners,” said Elizabeth Andrade, Executive Director of 211OC. “211OC is evolving from a helpline to a countywide lifeline, ensuring residents are connected to services faster and followed through the system effectively. Our community is only as strong as the arms around it. We need to do more than just refer people to help; we need to support them until they are stable.”

The OC Way Campaign has quietly brought in more than $14M from key donors including the Sun Family Foundation; Samueli Foundation; Nancy H. Handel Foundation; Nancy Lyons and Larry Smith; Tom Rogers and Sally Anderson; Steve and Kimberly Roush; Golden Eagle Foundation; Lawrence R. and Sandra C. Armstrong; Nanda and Mrudula Cheruvatath; Gochnauer Family Foundation; Tsao Family Foundation; Steve and Cinda Churm; Kevin O’Grady and Nella Webster-O’Grady; Ernest and Donna Schroeder; Lucy Sun and Warren Felson.

With the public phase of the campaign now launched, this is an invitation for all, including residents, civic stakeholders, cities, and business owners, to contribute.

A public launch event took place on June 3 at Newport Beach Country Club with more than 150 philanthropists, community leaders and business executives in attendance. The evening alone brought in $320,000 in donations.

“The OC Way Campaign was born from the realization that as our community continues to grow, the need for connected and compassionate care also grows,” said Dick Gochnauer, Chairman and Co-Founder of the CEO Leadership Alliance of Orange County, and The OC Way Campaign Chair. “Too many individuals and families in Orange County struggle to navigate complex support systems on their own. With funds raised through The OC Way Campaign, we can help people break free from the cycle of daily struggle and move toward stability where each day is better than the day before.”

For more information or to donate to The OC Way Campaign, visit: Unitedwayoc.org/The-OC-Way

For more about the work 211OC does, visit: 211oc.org.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY UNITED WAY

Orange County United Way mobilizes our community to create brighter futures for all, today and for generations to come.

True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our community, United Way is there. Through advocacy, collaboration, and innovative programming, our work is comprehensive and action-oriented, effectively addressing our county’s unique challenges.

From strengthening local resilience to expanding youth opportunity, financial stability, and access to stable housing, we’re working toward an Orange County where everyone has the support they need to reach their full potential. To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org.

Orange County United Way is a stand-alone, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.