Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2026 | How Video Commerce and Creator-Led Strategies are Redefining Social Selling in the Philippines

Dublin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in the Philippines is projected to grow exponentially, with a 11.7% annual growth rate set to reach US$28.77 billion by 2026. The market has experienced rapid growth between 2022 and 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This momentum is anticipated to carry on, with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026 to 2031, potentially expanding the market size to approximately USD 46.68 billion.

This report presents a comprehensive data-driven analysis of the social commerce landscape in the Philippines, focusing on market opportunities, risks, and dynamics across various retail categories. With over 50 key performance indicators, it provides a detailed understanding of market size, forecasts, and consumer behavior insights. The report's methodology incorporates industry best practices for a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities.

Move Shopping from the Content Feed to the Transaction Point

The Philippines is witnessing a strategic shift in social commerce, moving from product discovery on social media to video-led shopping. Notably, YouTube Shopping's debut with Shopee enables creators to tag products in video content and direct viewers to purchase seamlessly. Enhanced features such as product stickers and easier tagging tools highlight a focus on refining this model.

Southeast Asia is embracing integrated video commerce, exemplified by YouTube Shopping positioning itself as a viewer-to-buyer conversion tool. This model suits a market like the Philippines, where online shopping is prevalent, and content creators are influential in product evaluation.

More brands are expected to utilize video formats as sales infrastructure. This is poised to increase investments in creator-led videos, tagged content, and live commerce initiatives, incentivizing sellers to enhance marketplace inventory connectivity and fulfillment operations.

Turn Creators into the Selling Layer, Not Just the Awareness Layer

Creators in the Philippines are becoming integral to the commercial ecosystem, as seen in YouTube Shopping's affiliate model and TikTok Shop's training programs. TikTok Shop, for instance, is educating creators in sales and audience interaction, exemplified by its "Live to Shine" initiative.

Affiliate-led commerce reduces the gap between influence and purchase by granting creators direct monetization, providing brands with access to a trusted salesforce. This model isn't restricted to celebrities but includes local brands leveraging story-driven digital growth.

Philippine social commerce will likely see specialization within the creator economy, with a focus on role selection and sales conversion, pushing merchants to prioritize creator operations as a core channel management strategy.

Replace Informal Social Selling with Verified and Regulated Commerce

The Philippines is transitioning towards regulated social commerce, emphasizing seller accountability with the Internet Transactions Act and the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark, initiating consumer protection and compliance enhancements.

Trustmark provides a neutral verification badge applicable across platforms, crucial in a market with diverse commerce channels, compelling sellers to offer identifiable, transparent, and compliant operations.

There will be increased demands on platforms to verify merchants and eliminate illegitimate listings, creating a structured environment though heightening requirements for smaller sellers.

Build Social Selling on Top of Wallets, Merchant Tools, and Payment Acceptance

Social commerce in the Philippines is bolstered by digital payments and merchant services, with initiatives from BSP and GCash easing merchant onboarding and transaction handling-vital for market scalability.

Sellers demand simplified checkout processes and adaptable merchant tools, driving integration of formal payment systems akin to traditional retail setups.

This infrastructure enhances the operational base for social sellers, aligning them closely with digital retail practices and widening accessibility outside urban centers.

Competitive Landscape

The next few years will witness intensified competition across creator networks, live selling, and merchant tools. TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Lazada are positioned as key players, each adopting unique strategies to dominate the social commerce space. The market is likely to evolve through ecosystem partnerships and feature competition.

Current State of the Market

Social commerce in the Philippines is gaining prominence, transcending to a primary ecommerce channel. The competitive sphere now emphasizes creator collaborations, livestream traffic, and comprehensive conversion strategies.

Key Players and New Entrants

TikTok Shop leads the social-commerce sector by combining content, live sales, and checkout capabilities, fostering merchant participation through training initiatives.

Shopee, in partnership with YouTube Shopping, strengthens its role in creator-led product discovery, offering a robust social-commerce platform.

Lazada is investing in creator commerce to assert its relevance against TikTok Shop and other video commerce models.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

The sector has focused on partnerships and expansions, such as YouTube Shopping's entry with Shopee, DTI-TikTok Shop collaborations, and Google's alliance with Sea, highlighting innovation over traditional M&A activities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $46.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Philippines

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