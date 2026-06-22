Deadline Alert: Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 10, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERAS) common stock between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ERASCA INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 27, 2026, before market hours, Erasca disclosed that it had received a letter from legal counsel for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (“RevMed”) alleging that Erasca’s drug candidate, ERAS-0015, infringes a RevMed patent and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. RevMed also claimed that Erasca had “improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures” and demanded Erasca cease making “deceptive and untrue comparative statements comparing ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236.”

On this news, Erasca’s stock price fell $2.34, or 10.9%, to close at $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

That same day, after market hours, Erasca reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from ERAS-0015, revealing that a patient had died approximately one month after starting ERAS-0015.

On this news, Erasca’s stock price fell $9.25, or 48.3%, to close at $9.90 per share on April 28, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ERAS-0015’s preclinical data was based on improper comparisons to RevMed and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.