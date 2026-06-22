New York, USA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Amid Emerging Therapies and Increasing Healthcare Investments | DelveInsight

The cutaneous lupus erythematosus market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnostic rates, and a growing focus on autoimmune and dermatological disorders. The introduction of novel targeted therapies such as Litifilimab (Biogen), Daxdilimab (Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics), SOTYKTU (Bristol Myers Squibb), IMVT-1402 (Immunovant Sciences), VENT-03 (Ventus Therapeutics), CNTY-101 (Century Therapeutics), and others, and biologics, along with ongoing clinical research, is expanding the treatment landscape for CLE patients.

Recently published Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cutaneous lupus erythematosus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Summary

The market size for cutaneous lupus erythematosus was found to be USD 650 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest cutaneous lupus erythematosus treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Antimalarials accounted for the highest revenue contribution, comprising over 50% of total annual revenue in 2025, in the 7MM.

accounted for the highest revenue contribution, comprising over of total annual revenue in 2025, in the 7MM. The US accounted for around 60% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CLE in the 7MM in 2025.

of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CLE in the 7MM in 2025. Key cutaneous lupus erythematosus companies, including Biogen, Amgen, Horizon Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Immunovant Sciences, Ventus Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Merck, and others, are actively working on innovative cutaneous lupus erythematosus drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative cutaneous lupus erythematosus drugs. Some of the key cutaneous lupus erythematosus therapies in clinical trials include Litifilimab, Daxdilimab, SOTYKTU, IMVT-1402, VENT-03, CNTY-101, Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO), Enpatoran, and others. These novel cutaneous lupus erythematosus therapies are anticipated to enter the cutaneous lupus erythematosus market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover cutaneous lupus erythematosus market growth opportunities @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cutaneous-lupus-erythematosus-market





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders: The increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, including CLE and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), is expanding the patient pool and driving demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

The increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, including CLE and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), is expanding the patient pool and driving demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Improved Disease Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, coupled with advances in dermatological diagnostics, is leading to earlier detection and higher treatment rates.

Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, coupled with advances in dermatological diagnostics, is leading to earlier detection and higher treatment rates. Advancements in Targeted and Biologic Therapies: The emergence of biologics and precision medicine approaches is improving treatment outcomes for patients with refractory or severe disease, fueling market growth.

The emergence of biologics and precision medicine approaches is improving treatment outcomes for patients with refractory or severe disease, fueling market growth. Expansion of Clinical Trial Pipeline: A robust pipeline of investigational drugs targeting lupus-related inflammatory pathways is expected to introduce new treatment options and stimulate market expansion. Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Litifilimab (Biogen), Daxdilimab (Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics), SOTYKTU (Bristol Myers Squibb), IMVT-1402 (Immunovant Sciences), VENT-03 (Ventus Therapeutics), CNTY-101 (Century Therapeutics), Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO) (AstraZeneca), Enpatoran (Merck), and others.

Aparna Thakur, project manager of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the advances in understanding disease pathogenesis, particularly the role of type I interferon signaling and plasmacytoid dendritic cells, have led to emerging therapies under investigation, including litifilimab and deucravacitinib, which may expand future options for refractory disease.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Analysis

Management of cutaneous lupus erythematosus encompasses both pharmacological and non-pharmacological strategies .

. Selecting the most appropriate treatment can be complex, requiring careful evaluation of the patient's clinical presentation and a thorough understanding of available therapeutic options. Regular assessment of treatment adherence during follow-up visits is essential to optimize outcomes.

Photoprotection remains a cornerstone of CLE management, as consistent use of sunscreens can help reduce the development and exacerbation of skin lesions. Topical agents, including corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors , are generally considered first-line therapies for localized CLE lesions.

, are generally considered first-line therapies for localized CLE lesions. However, patients with extensive, severe, or treatment-refractory disease may require systemic therapies, underscoring the importance of individualized treatment approaches based on disease severity and patient needs.

The therapeutic landscape for CLE is also evolving, with several investigational and emerging therapies in development, including Anifrolumab from AstraZeneca, Litifilimab from Biogen, Deucravacitinib from Bristol Myers Squibb, Daxdilimab from Amgen, and Enpatoran from Merck KGaA, among others. These candidates reflect ongoing efforts to expand treatment options and address unmet needs in CLE care.

Learn more about disease-modifying therapies for cutaneous lupus erythematosus @ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Competitive Landscape

Some of the CLE drugs under development include Litifilimab (Biogen), Daxdilimab (Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics), SOTYKTU (Bristol Myers Squibb), IMVT-1402 (Immunovant Sciences), VENT-03 (Ventus Therapeutics), CNTY-101 (Century Therapeutics), Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO) (AstraZeneca), Enpatoran (Merck), and others.

Biogen’s Litifilimab (BIIB059) is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to target BDCA2 expressed on plasmacytoid dendritic cells. Through BDCA2 engagement, the therapy suppresses the release of type I interferons and other inflammatory mediators that contribute to the development and progression of both systemic and cutaneous lupus. Litifilimab is currently under investigation in the Phase III AMETHYST trial (NCT05531565), which is evaluating its safety and efficacy in patients with active subacute or chronic cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), regardless of the presence of systemic disease, who have not responded adequately to or cannot tolerate antimalarial treatment. Results from this study are anticipated to play a significant role in advancing targeted treatment options for CLE, with key findings expected in 2027.

Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics’ Daxdilimab (HZN-7734), previously known as VIB7734, is an anti-ILT7 monoclonal antibody that selectively depletes plasmacytoid dendritic cells implicated in autoimmune inflammation. By reducing these cells, daxdilimab aims to disrupt inflammatory pathways responsible for tissue damage across multiple autoimmune disorders. Beyond cutaneous lupus, the therapy is being explored for indications such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE), and alopecia areata, with future development plans extending to dermatomyositis and lupus nephritis. In 2026, Amgen (formerly Horizon Therapeutics) reported that its Phase II study in DLE concluded ahead of schedule after achieving enrollment targets, with findings demonstrating improvements in disease severity.

AstraZeneca’s Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the type I interferon receptor subunit 1, thereby inhibiting type I interferon signaling—a central driver of lupus-associated immune dysregulation. Approved as an intravenous treatment for SLE in the United States, Europe, and Japan, SAPHNELO continues to be evaluated by AstraZeneca across a broader range of lupus-related conditions, including cutaneous lupus erythematosus, as part of efforts to expand its therapeutic applications.

The anticipated launch of these emerging cutaneous lupus erythematosus therapies are poised to transform the cutaneous lupus erythematosus market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge cutaneous lupus erythematosus therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the cutaneous lupus erythematosus market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about emerging cutaneous lupus erythematosus therapies, visit @ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Medication

Recent Developments in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market

In March 2026, Biogen announced positive results from the Phase II part of the AMETHYST Phase II/III study (Part A) of litifilimab in people living with CLE. Litifilimab met the primary endpoint of reduction of disease activity in people living with CLE at Week 16. The results were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

announced positive results from the Phase II part of the AMETHYST Phase II/III study (Part A) of litifilimab in people living with CLE. Litifilimab met the primary endpoint of reduction of disease activity in people living with CLE at Week 16. The results were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. In January 2026 , Biogen announced that Litifilimab received BTD from the US FDA for CLE, highlighting its potential to address the significant unmet medical need in this condition.

, announced that Litifilimab received BTD from the US FDA for CLE, highlighting its potential to address the significant unmet medical need in this condition. In 2026, Amgen announced that daxdilimab demonstrated positive Phase II results in DLE and is being considered for advancement to Phase III clinical development in cutaneous lupus.

What is Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus?

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by inflammation of the skin resulting from an abnormal immune response. It can occur independently or as part of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and encompasses several clinical subtypes, including acute, subacute, and chronic cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Patients commonly present with photosensitive skin lesions, rashes, plaques, or scarring, predominantly affecting sun-exposed areas such as the face, scalp, neck, and arms. The disease can significantly impair quality of life due to its visible manifestations, potential for permanent scarring, and associated psychological burden. While the exact etiology remains unclear, genetic predisposition, environmental triggers such as ultraviolet radiation, and immune dysregulation are recognized contributors to disease development. Early diagnosis and appropriate management are essential to control disease activity, prevent irreversible skin damage, and improve patient outcomes.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation

The cutaneous lupus erythematosus epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cutaneous lupus erythematosus patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Chronic CLE is the most common subtype, accounting for approximately 70–80% of all CLE cases. Additionally, around 20–25% of patients with SLE may exhibit features of chronic cutaneous involvement.

The cutaneous lupus erythematosus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE by Gender

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE by Type

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE by Severity

Total Treated Cases of CLE

Download the report to understand the future of cutaneous lupus erythematosus treatment @ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Options

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market CAGR 8% Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Size in 2025 USD 650 Million Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Companies Biogen, Amgen, Horizon Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Immunovant Sciences, Ventus Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Merck, and others Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapies Litifilimab, Daxdilimab, SOTYKTU, IMVT-1402, VENT-03, CNTY-101, Anifrolumab (SAPHNELO), Enpatoran, and others

Scope of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Patient Population Forecast

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Market Size

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Analysis

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Size and Trends

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Opportunity

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation CLE drugs @ Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Key Insights 2 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 6 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CLE by Therapies in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of CLE by Therapies in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management Guidelines and Recommendations 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE in the United States 9.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE in the United States 9.4.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE in the United States 9.4.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLE in the United States 9.4.5 Total Treated Cases of CLE in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 11 Emerging Therapies of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 11.1 Key Competitive Landscape of Emerging CLE Therapies 11.2 Litifilimab: Biogen 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activity 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst views 11.3 Daxdilimab: Horizon Therapeutics 11.4 SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib): Bristol–Myers Squibb 12 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key findings 12.2 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of CLE in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of CLE in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of CLE by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Size 12.8 Japan Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Size 13 Unmet Needs of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 14 SWOT Analysis of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 15 KOL Views of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of CLE 17 Bibliography 18 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Methodology

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