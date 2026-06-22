Fortrade Expands Its Instrument Range With New Shares Across AI, Networking, Space, and Advanced Materials

London, UK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrade has announced an expansion of its platform's instrument range, adding a selection of newly available shares that span some of the most closely watched areas of the technology and industrial economy. The additions give traders access to companies operating in artificial intelligence hardware, optical networking, space systems, and advanced materials, reflecting the company's ongoing effort to keep its product range aligned with where market interest is concentrating.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, said the expansion reflects how client demand has evolved. "Traders increasingly want access to the companies shaping the next phase of the technology economy, not just the established names. Our aim is to broaden our clients’ trading options in a transparent and clear way, while maintaining a reliable platform."

What the new additions cover

The newly added shares are available to trade as contracts for difference (CFDs) and cover a deliberately varied set of sectors. They include Ciena Corporation, a network technology company specialising in optical networking and automation software; Rocket Lab Corporation, a space company providing launch services and spacecraft manufacturing; Corning Incorporated, a materials and technology company known for specialty glass, optical communications, and display technologies; and Cerebras Systems, an artificial intelligence company that develops large-scale processors and systems used to train and run AI models, and which recently listed on the Nasdaq.

The selection reflects a broader pattern in market interest, where attention has spread beyond a small group of mega-cap technology names toward companies tied to specific structural themes such as AI infrastructure, connectivity, and space. By adding these instruments, Fortrade gives clients a way to engage with those themes through its trading platforms without moving between multiple providers.

Warburton added that that clarity and structural transparency remain central to how the company approaches new listings. "Adding instruments is only useful if traders have the resources to understand what they are trading. That means clear information, a stable platform, and appropriate educational support so that traders can thoroughly evaluate their options and make their own independent trading decisions. Expanding the range and supporting the people using it go hand in hand." As with all leveraged products, trading these instruments as CFDs carries a high level of risk, and Fortrade continues to emphasise risk awareness alongside market access.

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering access to over 500 instruments including forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and metals through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4.

Fortrade Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Fortrade provides a Trading Academy covering webinars, courses, video tutorials, and market analysis resources. Client funds are held in accordance with FCA regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading any financial instruments. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.