Genista Launches Refreshed Brand and Website, Positioning Itself as the Operating System for Product Safety

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genista today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity and new website, marking a new chapter for the product safety company serving food and beverage, supplement, and consumer goods brands. The new site is live at genistabio.com .

The rebrand reflects a fundamental shift in the business. What began as a scientific testing laboratory has evolved into the operating system for product safety — combining accredited testing, proprietary software, and production-grade automation into a single, integrated system designed for the pace and complexity of modern food production.

“Product safety is no longer just about testing—it’s about enabling faster, more confident decisions across the entire production lifecycle,” said Arun Kastury, CEO of Genista. “We’ve brought science, software, and automation together into a single platform so teams can move with speed, visibility, and control.”

One System. Four Capabilities. One Closed Loop.

Genista’s platform brings together capabilities that have traditionally been fragmented across multiple vendors:

Accredited real-time PCR testing across product and environmental monitoring programs, delivering accurate, defensible results that hold up to regulators, retailers, and internal quality standards.





across product and environmental monitoring programs, delivering accurate, defensible results that hold up to regulators, retailers, and internal quality standards. Intelligent software with AI-enabled analytics and predictive insights — unifying sample submission, results tracking, COA management, and environmental monitoring in one platform.





with AI-enabled analytics and predictive insights — unifying sample submission, results tracking, COA management, and environmental monitoring in one platform. High-throughput lab robotics for next-day results with less error — eliminating manual processing steps, reducing false positives, and scaling capacity without adding lead time.





for next-day results with less error — eliminating manual processing steps, reducing false positives, and scaling capacity without adding lead time. End-to-end managed services including dedicated Customer Success Account Management, scientific advisory, and managed logistics — all included from day one.





Together, this creates what food and CPG companies have long needed: a more intelligent and connected, real-time approach to food safety and quality management.

“There's a difference between getting a result and being able to act on it,” said Padma Kastury, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer. “We want our customers to be decision-ready, not just compliant— equipped with data they can trust, in a format they can use, when they need it.”

Built to Grow With Modern Production

Genista supports growers and ingredient suppliers, manufacturers and co-manufacturers, and consumer brands across food and beverage, supplements, and consumer goods.

The platform is designed for quality assurance and operations teams managing high-throughput production — helping maintain consistency across more SKUs, more sites, and increasingly complex supply chains without becoming a bottleneck.

Genista is also actively engineering AI-powered predictive tools to turn today’s compliance data into tomorrow’s preventative insights — enabling teams to move from reactive safety management to proactive risk prevention.

The brand refresh and new website represent the first public expression of this evolution, with broader sales and marketing activation underway.

“Product safety has evolved beyond transactional testing into a connected, technology-driven platform that enables better decisions across the production lifecycle,” said Claudia Fierro-Poppen, Chief Marketing Officer at Genista. “Our focus is to bring that story to market clearly and consistently—so the teams responsible for quality and safety have the tools they need to operate with confidence.”

The Modern Alternative to Legacy Labs

Rather than operating as a traditional testing provider, Genista positions itself as the operating system for product safety — bringing together scientific expertise, software, and automation in a way that reflects how modern companies operate.

“The companies responsible for protecting what people eat deserve the same caliber of technology that has transformed industries like healthcare and fintech,” said Kiran Kastury, Chief Business Officer at Genista. “This is about modernizing product safety into something faster, more connected, and more intelligent.”





About Genista

Genista is the operating system for product safety — helping food and CPG companies make safer products, faster. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in a state-of-the-art facility in San Jose, CA, Genista unifies ISO 17025 accredited testing, high-throughput lab robotics, intelligent software, and end-to-end managed services into one closed-loop platform built for today’s production environments. We serve food and beverage, supplement, and consumer goods teams nationwide. Learn more at genistabio.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/655b6e53-2546-4c28-a372-6bd8252af083

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8363506e-8711-496f-8e8c-ef366c8418d4

