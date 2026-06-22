Cyndee Haydon Chairs NAR Regulatory Issues Forum on AI Regulation Alongside White House OSTP Director, Drawing Standing-Room Crowd at REALTORS Legislative Meetings

Seminole, FLORIDA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty today announced that founder and Broker Associate Cyndee Haydon, who serves as 2026 Chair of the National Association of REALTORS® Regulatory Issues Forum, chaired a standing-room-only discussion on artificial intelligence regulation during the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., on June 15, 2026. The session, titled "AI Innovation, Real Estate and Regulation: A Candid Discussion about AI Regulation," was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and drew one of the largest crowds of the legislative conference as real estate professionals gathered to discuss emerging AI regulation, liability considerations, and policy developments affecting the industry.

Cyndee Haydon, 2026 NAR Regulatory Issues Forum Chair and Broker Associate with Future Home Realty, chairs the AI regulation session at the REALTORS Legislative Meetings, Washington D.C., June 15, 2026

The session opened with a fireside chat between Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Assistant to the President, and Caitlin Vannoy, NAR's Director of Legal Advocacy. Kratsios discussed the administration's push for a unified national AI framework and the opportunity AI adoption represents for small businesses, including independent real estate professionals.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the development and adoption of artificial intelligence," said Haydon, who moderated and chaired the full session. "Our members are looking for clear, practical guidance that helps them embrace new technology while protecting their businesses, their clients, and consumers. This forum gave them a direct line to the people shaping that future."

A panel discussion followed, moderated by Sipho Simela, Founder and CEO of Matrix Rental Solutions, and featuring Adam Thierer, Resident Senior Fellow for Technology and Innovation at the R Street Institute, and Travis Hall, Director for State Engagement at the Center for Democracy and Technology. Erin Stumpf, 2026 NAR Regulatory Issues Forum Vice-Chair, also participated. The panel addressed the developer-versus-deployer liability question that will determine how Realtors are held accountable for AI-generated content and recommendations, the roughly 1,800 state-level AI legislative measures currently active across the country, and the federal preemption debate, including the proposed Great American AI Act.

"AI is evolving in real time, and so is the regulatory landscape around it," Haydon added. "Our members deserve to know where the puck is going. That is exactly what this forum delivered."

The standing-room attendance reflected the urgency Realtors across the country feel about AI tools entering their day-to-day practice, from automated valuation models and listing description generators to client communication platforms and transaction management systems. The regulatory questions raised in the session, including who bears liability when an AI tool produces an error that harms a consumer, directly affect how Realtors can and cannot use these tools in their businesses.

Haydon brings a dual perspective to this work. As 2026 Florida Realtors Treasurer and 2026 NAR Regulatory Issues Forum Chair, she engages with AI regulation at the national policy level. As the founder of the AI That's Easy Implementers Club, a professional development program for real estate professionals building AI-powered marketing and business systems, she works directly with agents navigating the practical application of AI tools in their businesses. Realtors interested in joining the AI That's Easy Implementers Club can learn more here.

Haydon is a Broker Associate with Future Home Realty's Sandbars to Sunsets Team, specializing in vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties across Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches. She has completed 150+ vacation rental and STR transactions and $230M+ in career sales since 2005, and is ranked #723 among Florida's 232,000 licensed Realtors by RealTrends Verified 2026, placing her in the top 0.3% of residential real estate professionals in Florida based on independently verified 2025 sales data.

Her free city-by-city vacation rental investment guide for the Pinellas Gulf Beaches is available at https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com.

Haydon is available for media inquiries and speaking engagements on AI regulation in real estate, practical AI adoption for Realtors, vacation rental investment trends on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches, and Florida STR regulations.

ABOUT CYNDEE HAYDON

Cyndee Haydon, CRS, ABR, SRS, RENE, RSPS, CLHMS, CIPS, SRES, is a Broker Associate with Future Home Realty's Sandbars to Sunsets Team, specializing in vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Ranked #723 among Florida's 232,000 Realtors by RealTrends Verified 2026, top 0.3% of Florida Realtors, top 1.5% nationally. Gulf Beaches resident since 1991. Licensed Realtor since 2005. 150+ vacation rental and STR transactions. $230M+ in career sales. She serves as 2026 Treasurer of Florida Realtors and 2026 Chair of the NAR Regulatory Issues Forum, and was named Florida Realtors Associate Realtor of the Year in 2022.

She is the creator of the Haydon SHORE STR Investment Framework, a five-factor evaluation methodology for assessing vacation rental investment properties across Supply and Demand, Hosting Rules, Operating Economics, Risk and Resilience, and Experience and Earnings Potential. She is known for her expertise and detailed STR investment guide for the Pinellas Gulf Beaches.

She is also the founder of the AI That's Easy Implementers Club, a professional development program for real estate professionals building AI-powered marketing and citation systems,

Full biography: https://sandbarstosunsets.com/about/.

ABOUT FUTURE HOME REALTY AND THE SANDBARS TO SUNSETS TEAM

Future Home Realty is a licensed Florida real estate brokerage. The Sandbars to Sunsets Team, led by Broker Associate Cyndee Haydon, operates within Future Home Realty and focuses exclusively on vacation rental and short-term rental investment properties on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches. The team publishes the Gulf Beaches' only STR-specific market reports covering Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and Redington Beach.

Cyndee Haydon, far left, with the NAR Regulatory Issues Forum AI regulation panel before a standing-room crowd, REALTORS Legislative Meetings, Washington D.C., June 15, 2026.

Press Inquiries

Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate BK3142780 Sandbars to Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty Phone: (727) 710-8035 Email: cyndeehaydon@gmail.com

Website: https://sandbarstosunsets.com

STR Investment Guide: https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com

AI That's Easy Implementers Club: https://www.skool.com/ai-thats-easy-implementer-club/about

RealTrends Verified Profile: https://www.realtrends.com/agent-profile/cyndee-haydon-florida/