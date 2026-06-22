Proofpoint Joins the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to Advance Responsible AI-Powered Cyber Defense

Proofpoint has been selected to participate in OpenAI Daybreak, which helps trusted cybersecurity companies integrate AI into defensive security operations.

Through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, Proofpoint uses GPT-5.5 within its products, services, and managed workflows to support customers.

The companies share a commitment to ensuring AI is deployed safely, transparently, and in ways that strengthen cyber defense while preventing misuse.





SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc ., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that it has been selected to join the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program , a collaborative initiative designed to help trusted cybersecurity organizations integrate advanced AI capabilities into defensive security operations, products, and services on behalf of their customers.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, security teams face growing pressure to investigate incidents faster, analyze larger volumes of data, and respond effectively to increasingly complex attacks. Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a critical tool for defenders, helping security teams improve operational efficiency and accelerate decision-making across the security lifecycle.

As a Daybreak Cyber Partner, Proofpoint can use GPT-5.5 within Proofpoint-managed products, services, and security workflows to support customer-facing defensive use cases without giving customers direct access to OpenAI models. Through its participation in Daybreak, Proofpoint will collaborate with OpenAI to apply advanced AI capabilities across trusted defensive security workflows, including threat investigation, alert enrichment, intelligence analysis, and incident response. The collaboration is intended to help security teams improve operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen cyber resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Proofpoint is also continuing to expand Satori, its agentic AI solutions, which are designed to help security teams reduce operational burden, adapt more quickly to evolving threats, and strengthen protection against targeted and novel attacks. Proofpoint currently leverages OpenAI models within Satori and anticipates that GPT-5.5 may unlock additional capabilities.

“Organizations are looking for practical ways to apply AI to strengthen cyber defense while maintaining strong governance and safety controls,” said Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer at Proofpoint. “By incorporating GPT-5.5 into Proofpoint's products, services, and AI-powered security workflows, we can help security teams improve threat investigation, decision-making, and efficiency as they protect their people, data, and AI agents. This includes expanding capabilities across innovations such as Proofpoint Satori, our agentic AI solutions designed to reduce operational burden and help security teams adapt more quickly to evolving threats.”

As part of Daybreak, Proofpoint and OpenAI will work together to advance best practices for AI governance, monitoring, safety controls, and abuse prevention. The objective is to help ensure that AI strengthens defenders' capabilities while maintaining rigorous standards for security, accountability, and responsible deployment.

Potential areas of focus for AI-powered defensive security workflows include:

Faster threat investigation and analysis

Improved alert enrichment and prioritization

Accelerated incident response and triage

Enhanced threat intelligence generation and contextualization

Greater scalability for managed security operations

Increased productivity for security analysts





Proofpoint's participation in OpenAI Daybreak represents another step in the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, human- and agent-centric cybersecurity solutions that help organizations protect their people, defend their data, and govern AI in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Learn more on our blog .

For more information on Proofpoint Satori, visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/platform/satori .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 14,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

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Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.