Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services to Nearly Triple in Size by 2032

Dublin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services was estimated at US$46.7 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$124.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Is Driving the Growth of the MEO Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services Market?



The growth in the MEO remote sensing, imagery & data services market is driven by several factors, including rising demand for high-resolution, near-real-time Earth observation data, increasing government and defense sector investments, and advancements in AI-powered geospatial analytics. The agriculture, oil & gas, and infrastructure sectors are also accelerating the adoption of MEO-based imagery services to enhance crop monitoring, pipeline surveillance, and smart city planning. The ability of MEO satellites to provide continuous, mid-latency data transmission is particularly valuable for global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) like GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou, which rely on MEO orbits for accurate geolocation services.



The surging need for climate resilience strategies is further propelling the market, as MEO remote sensing systems are being increasingly utilized to track rising sea levels, glacier melt rates, and extreme weather patterns. Additionally, the expanding role of MEO satellites in 5G and next-generation telecommunications infrastructure is creating new market opportunities, particularly in rural connectivity and maritime internet services.

As satellite miniaturization and low-cost launch capabilities become more prevalent, the adoption of MEO satellite-as-a-service (SaaS) models is expected to further drive the market, enabling businesses and governments to leverage cutting-edge space-based data services without the need for massive capital expenditures. With continuous advancements in sensor fusion, autonomous satellite operations, and AI-enhanced image processing, the MEO remote sensing industry is set to revolutionize global Earth observation for years to come.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud); Vertical (Agriculture, forestry & fishing, Mining, Engineering & infrastructure, Energy & power, Environment & weather monitoring, Maritime, Transport & logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Others); End-Use (Government, Commercial, Others).

Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud); Vertical (Agriculture, forestry & fishing, Mining, Engineering & infrastructure, Energy & power, Environment & weather monitoring, Maritime, Transport & logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Others); End-Use (Government, Commercial, Others). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Public Cloud Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$74.3 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.8%. The Private Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 12.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $13.7 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.3% CAGR to reach $21.5 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Airbus Defence and Space, BAE Systems, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Deimos Imaging and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services market report include:

Airbus Defence and Space

BAE Systems

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Deimos Imaging

DigitalGlobe (now part of Maxar Technologies)

Esri

GeoEye (now part of Maxar Technologies)

ICEYE

IQPS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB SE

Orbital Insight

Pixxel

Planet Labs

Thales Group

WARPSPACE

Zhuhai Orbita Aerospace Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $124.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Remote Sensing, Imagery & Data Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Persistent Earth Observation Capabilities Propels Adoption of MEO Remote Sensing Platforms

Growing Need for High-Resolution, Low-Latency Satellite Imagery Accelerates Demand for MEO Data Services

Expansion of Climate Monitoring and Environmental Surveillance Programs Strengthens Business Case for MEO-Based Sensing Solutions

Increasing Investment in Smart Agriculture and Precision Farming Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for MEO Imagery

Integration of AI and ML into Geospatial Analytics Tools Drives Adoption of High-Quality MEO Data Streams

Emergence of Real-Time Disaster Monitoring and Response Systems Spurs Demand for Continuous MEO Coverage

Shifting Government Focus Toward National Security and Border Surveillance Throws the Spotlight on MEO Intelligence Capabilities

Transition from LEO to Hybrid MEO Constellations Enhances Market Viability of Mid-Orbit Platforms

Rapid Expansion of Infrastructure in Emerging Markets Generates Demand for Scalable, Region-Wide MEO Sensing Solutions

Increasing Commercial Use of Satellite Data in Insurance, Finance, and Risk Management Drives Broader Market Penetration

Need for Inter-Continental Maritime Surveillance and Global Shipping Intelligence Sustains Growth of MEO Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wqxp6

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