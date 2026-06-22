Lendmark Financial Services Expands its Southeast Presence with New Branches in Casselberry, Fla., Winter Garden, Fla., and Gardendale, Ala.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues to expand across Florida and Alabama, opening branches in Casselberry, Fla., Winter Garden, Fla., and Gardendale, Ala. The additions bring the company’s total footprint to 12 branches in Florida and 20 in Alabama. The lender will also offer loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The Casselberry branch is located at 1455 Semoran Blvd, Suite 129; the Winter Garden branch is located at 16112 Marsh Rd, Suite 405; and the Gardendale branch is located at 592 Fieldstown Road. All three locations are expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in their first year.

E.J. Ryan, Lendmark’s Executive Vice President of Branch Operations, emphasized the company’s commitment to growth and expansion:

“The openings of our Casselberry, Winter Garden, and Gardendale branches represent another important step in Lendmark’s ongoing growth and dedication to the communities we serve. We are proud to expand our footprint in Florida and Alabama, bringing personalized financial solutions closer to customers for their planned and unplanned life events.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branches or call Casselberry: 407-907-6133; Winter Garden: 689-262-7654; or Gardendale: 659-529-2345.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’, recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Christopher Cielinski

Sr. Manager of External Communications

ccielinski@lendmarkfinancial.com

770-688-0767