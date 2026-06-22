Elia Rillo to lead EPD International’s Technical Committee

CORREGGIO, Italy, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elia Rillo has been elected chair of the Technical Committee (TC) of EPD International, the global reference program for the registration of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). The EPD system is an international certification scheme that certifies the environmental impact of a product, calculated using the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, which quantifies environmental effects throughout the entire life cycle.

Rillo is a consultant and project manager and has worked for over ten years at Studio Fieschi, a company founded in Turin and specializing in environmental sustainability, LCA and EPD, wholly owned by Tinexta Innovation Hub, the Tinexta Group business unit dedicated to innovation, sustainability and digital transformation. A graduate in Energy and Nuclear Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin, he has built such substantial expertise in sustainability and the circular economy that, at just 32 - he is now 36 - he was selected by the European Community for the environmental sustainability assessment of products and services. In practice, not yet 40, he is already one of the most authoritative technical profiles internationally in the field of environmental assessment. In his career, he has focused above all on measuring the environmental impacts of products and organizations, supporting companies and industrial supply chains in environmental reporting and in defining sustainability strategies based on scientific data.

Rillo joined the EPD International Technical Committee in 2025. At the beginning of 2026, Rillo was then elected chair of the TC, a step that represents international recognition of his technical expertise on EPDs and of his ability to contribute to the evolution of the rules governing one of the most widely used tools in public and private markets for the environmental assessment of products.

The Technical Committee, currently composed of 14 members, including 3 Italians, is the technical and scientific steering body of the EPD system: it defines and updates methodological rules, assesses regulatory developments and ensures the scientific robustness of the program globally. With more than 18,000 EPDs published by over 2,700 organizations in around 50 countries, the Committee’s decisions directly affect industrial supply chains, public procurement criteria and companies’ sustainability strategies.

Contacts:

Stefania Bacchi – Communication & Events Manager

Tinexta Innovation Hub

stefania.bacchi@tinextainnovationhub.com