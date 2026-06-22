Plansight Launches Scout, a Real-Time Benefits Specific AI Assistant Built to Keep Benefits Teams Moving

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah , June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plansight, the vertical AI platform for employee benefits, today announced the launch of Scout, a benefits-specific AI assistant built directly into the platform that answers customer questions in real time. Trained specifically on Plansight's own data, Scout delivers answers, video walkthroughs, and article resources in seconds, keeping benefits teams moving at any point in the quoting process

Quoting for clients is a time-sensitive process, and even a small blocker can stall an entire RFP, whether it is a question about a workflow step, a platform feature, or where to find something. Scout was designed to ensure those moments never become roadblocks. Because Scout is trained on Plansight's own knowledge base rather than generic data, its answers are precise to the platform and the work at hand. When a question is best answered visually or in depth, Scout surfaces the relevant video or article alongside its response, all inside the workflow where the work is already happening.

"Our customers move fast, and their clients expect them to," said Steve Overton, CPO of Plansight. "Scout exists so that no one on a benefits team ever has to stop and wait for an answer. It is the difference between momentum and friction, and in this industry, momentum wins renewals."

Scout joins a growing set of AI capabilities within the Plansight platform, including AI-powered data extraction across 11 lines of business and inline document traceability. With this release, Plansight is further establishing itself as the leader in the benefits RFP automation space, continuing its investment in purpose-built AI for the benefits industry.

"Every release we ship is in service of one goal: making the renewal and marketing lifecycle effortless for brokers," Overton added. "Thirty seconds to an answer means our customers never lose momentum. Scout is another step toward a platform where the work simply flows."

Scout is live now for all Plansight customers.

About Plansight

Plansight is the vertical AI platform that automates the entire benefits renewal and marketing lifecycle. By transforming unstructured carrier documents into standardized, actionable data and embedding AI directly into broker workflows, Plansight delivers clarity, consistency, and efficiency at scale. The platform enables brokers to work smarter, move faster, and deliver better outcomes for their clients.

Media Contact

Cole Herman

Plansight

marketing@plansight.com

(202) 683-7866