Spicy Organic Expands North Texas Retail Footprint with Launch at New H-E-B Irving Location

McKinney, Texas, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spicy Organic, a McKinney-based family-owned provider of certified organic spices Texas families can find at major retailers, announced today that its products are now available at the new H-E-B Irving location, which opened June 18, 2026. The Irving store marks the brand’s seventh H-E-B retail location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining existing placements across two McKinney locations, Fort Worth, Allen, Frisco, and Prosper.

The expansion reflects the growing consumer appetite for traceable, clean-label organic spices in Texas and across the United States. As shoppers increasingly look beyond conventional seasoning options, demand for H-E-B organic spices and herbs sourced from certified supply chains has risen steadily. Spicy Organic’s continued North Texas grocery expansion positions the brand at the center of this shift, giving DFW-area families direct access to USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO spices at a trusted neighborhood grocer.

“We’re proud to be part of the new H-E-B Irving store that opened on June 18,” said Sunil Kumar, Founder of Spicy Organic. “This expansion is an exciting milestone for Spicy Organic because it allows us to bring our USDA Certified Organic spices and herbs to more families in the DFW community through a trusted Texas retailer. Every new H-E-B location is an opportunity for us to connect with health-conscious shoppers who care about what goes into their food and where it comes from.”

Shoppers at the new Irving H-E-B will find Spicy Organic products in the spice aisle, where the brand’s full line of USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO spices and herbs is available in resealable stand-up pouches. The Spicy Organic catalog spans more than 40 SKUs, including everyday culinary staples such as black pepper, turmeric, cumin, and garam masala, as well as specialty and hard-to-find ingredients. All products are packed fresh at the company’s McKinney, Texas facility and carry USDA Organic Certificate #0847519, issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

H-E-B, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States and a cornerstone of Texas grocery retail, operates stores across the state and has a long-standing commitment to Texas-based suppliers and locally rooted brands. Spicy Organic’s presence across seven H-E-B locations in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area reflects the retailer’s support for regional businesses and its focus on offering customers a broad range of organic and specialty food options.

In addition to H-E-B locations across North Texas, Spicy Organic products are available through the brand’s website at SpicyOrganic.com, as well as on Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, making USDA Certified Organic spices Texas shoppers trust accessible across both brick-and-mortar and online channels

About Spicy Organic

Spicy Organic is a family-owned USDA Certified Organic spice and herb brand based in McKinney, Texas. The brand offers more than 40 certified organic SKUs — from everyday culinary spices to specialty and hard-to-find ingredients — available at seven H-E-B locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and online at SpicyOrganic.com, Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Products are packed fresh in McKinney, Texas and certified Non-GMO. USDA Organic Certificate #0847519, issued by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Press Contact:

Linda Decann

Media Relations

Spicy Organic LLC

1-866-256-6772

Email: linda.decann@spicyorganic.com

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