Palmetto and Black Maple Announce Global Launch of Andrea Ramirez’s Debut Romance, Blood and Water

Charleston, SC, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and Black Maple Magazine Publishing announce the June 23 global debut of Blood and Water, the genre-redefining contemporary romance and psychological suspense novel by breakout visionary Andrea Ramirez.

At the epicenter of Blood and Water is Alexandra (Lexy) Peters, a brilliant Black Toronto art consultant, and Derek Crane, fiercely protective, white labor attorney. In 1989, a catastrophic crime forced Lexy to make a devastating choice, walking away from the love of her life in a supreme act of self-sacrificing devotion.

Safe in Boston’s Bonaventure Hotel when a record-breaking 1999 blizzard hits, Lexy and Derek get stranded together inside Room #1207. As a decade’s worth of ice melts, they succumb to their searing attraction. But back home in Toronto, a "poisonous truth" threatens to derail their second chance.

"Blood and Water challenges long-held assumptions about romantic fiction," says Andrea Ramirez. "By centering affluent Caribbean culture, high-end Canadian urban settings, and the global Black Diaspora outside the USA, this cultural disruption proves that Black love is worthy of sweeping, luxurious cinematic storytelling."

The novel features an original 13-song R&B soundtrack, YouTube visualizers, and a curated Tidal playlist. It is the definitive must-read for fans of Brenda Jackson and Jasmine Guillory who demand deep moral dilemmas and elite structural storytelling.

WHERE TO BUY, STOCK, AND REVIEW

Amazon Pre-Order: https://www.amazon.com/Blood-Water-Story-Andrea-Ramirez-ebook/dp/B0H3WXNF1G

Barnes & Noble Pre-Order: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/blood-and-water-andrea-ramirez/1150318755

DistroKid Soundtrack Preview: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/blackmaplemagazineproductions/blood-and-water-a-love-story-soundtrack

Tidal Playlist Companion: https://tidal.com/playlist/d4eb3244-7d07-4923-a7b7-f484c1a62e5d

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ARamirezBlessings

Black Maple Magazine, The Scholar’s Couch Exclusive Interview with Andrea Ramirez: https://blackmaplemagazine.com/articles/andrea-ramirez/

Connect with the Movement:

· Novel Portal: Facebook: Black Maple Magazine Publishing | Instagram: @blackmaplemagazinepublishing

· Soundtrack & Production Portal: Facebook: Black Maple Magazine Productions | Instagram: @blackmaplemagazineproductions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrea Ramirez creates sophisticated, sensual characters shaped by immigration, culture, and desire. She infuses her writing with Caribbean warmth, big-city energy, and an unflinching honesty about the complexities of identity, love, and family. Her debut novel, Blood and Water: A Love Story, showcases her passionate, character-driven narrative design and her reverence for characters who must protect the intimacy they deserve.

BOOK SPECIFICATIONS • Title: Blood and Water: A Love Story • Author: Andrea Ramirez • Publication Date: June 23, 2026 • ISBN-13 (Paperback): 9798318827129

• ISBN (eBook): 9798318827136 • Media & Booking Contact: Charmaine A. Nelson, Publisher, Black Maple Magazine Publishing: info@blackmaplemagazine.com

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