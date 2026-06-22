Darktrace Joins the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to Explore Defensive AI Integrations

Cambridge, UK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced it has been selected to join the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, a cybersecurity initiative that gives security organizations access to OpenAI’s most cyber-capable models on behalf of their customers. Through the program, Darktrace will work with OpenAI to explore how OpenAI cyber capabilities can be integrated within Darktrace products and services, bringing new capabilities to Darktrace customers.

Daybreak is focused on advancing the safe use of AI for cybersecurity. This next phase expands the program from internal cyber model testing and controlled defensive use to include scoped product integrations, managed services, and partner-delivered defensive capabilities. Darktrace is part of a select group of trusted partners working with OpenAI to apply OpenAI cyber capabilities within the tools and workflows defenders already use.

Joint initiatives would build on Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI, which helps organizations understand normal and abnormal behavior across their digital environments. By learning the unique patterns of users, devices, systems, cloud environments, email, identity, network activity and AI systems, Darktrace builds a real-time understanding of how each organization operates and where emerging risks may appear. This behavioral understanding is the foundation of Darktrace / SECURE AI™ which extends these capabilities to AI agents to help organizations detect, investigate, and manage the risks created by AI adoption across their organization.

One initial focus for the partnership is helping customers understand not only that a cyber event is occurring, but what it could mean for the business. By using the advanced models and more precise safeguards made available through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, Darktrace and OpenAI will combine Darktrace’s real-time behavioral understanding of an organization’s technology environment, from AI agents to network infrastructure, with OpenAI’s advanced contextual understanding and ability to interpret wider business context.

The integration can give organizations deeper context on technical risk and help them prioritize workloads and investigations based on potential impact to revenue, operations, and resilience. It can also provide security teams and executives with intelligence into which events matter most to the business, why they matter, and what action to take.

“Darktrace has a decade of experience innovating in AI. Our technology learns each organization from the inside out to give security teams a real-time understanding of behavior, relationships, and risk across their environments,” said Ed Jennings, CEO at Darktrace. “One of the enduring challenges in cybersecurity has been translating technical signals into meaningful business understanding. By working with the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, we are exploring how Darktrace’s behavioral security can be combined with OpenAI’s advanced contextual capabilities to create a new level of understanding for security teams: not only which events matter most, but why they matter to the business, what actions to take, and how to strengthen resilience.”

Product integrations developed by Darktrace and OpenAI will embed OpenAI cyber capabilities within Darktrace-managed workflows, with constrained inputs, bounded outputs, and controls designed to support authorized defensive use cases. Customers will not receive direct access to OpenAI cyber capabilities or use them as general-purpose cyber assistants. Instead, Darktrace and OpenAI will apply these capabilities through Darktrace-managed product experiences and services, enabling customers to benefit from model-assisted outputs without directly accessing OpenAI models.

Additional Resources

Learn more on the Darktrace blog here.

About Darktrace

Darktrace secures the modern enterprise by protecting people and AI with behavioral security. Founded in 2013, Darktrace pioneered Self-Learning AI for cyber defense, applying behavioral intelligence to understand what is normal for an organization and detect novel threats that others miss. Today, the Darktrace platform and services protect nearly 10,000 customers across major industries globally, providing unified visibility, continuous behavioral monitoring, and autonomous response across the enterprise. Darktrace is recognized as a leader in helping organizations stop AI-powered threats across AI and agents, email and collaboration tools, and hybrid networks, while enabling them to safely innovate with AI.

Contact Info



Darktrace Media Relations

media@darktrace.com

+1 929-316-4384