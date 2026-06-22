Sophos Joins the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to Strengthen Customer Defense with Frontier AI

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has joined the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, bringing the company’s latest AI cyber capabilities to defenders. Sophos is applying that capability within its products and services, turning frontier models into protection for the more than 625,000 organizations it defends worldwide.

Frontier models are reshaping cyber conflict. They can find vulnerabilities at scale, generate working exploits, and compress the time between a flaw being disclosed and exploited. The same capability that helps defenders find and fix weaknesses lets attackers discover and exploit them faster than traditional defenses can respond. While access to frontier AI for defense is advancing quickly, these models are most effective when an organization has the architecture to operationalize them safely at scale and the reach to deliver that benefit broadly. Sophos has both.

Through the program, OpenAI is expanding from internal testing to defensive tools and workflows delivered through trusted partners, scoped product integrations, and managed services for end customers. The goal is to bring OpenAI’s cyber capabilities into the tools, services, and workflows that defenders already use. Sophos is adopting these in a deliberate, phased way, beginning with defensive workflows and scoped outputs, with Sophos analysts and controls in the loop rather than direct customer access to the models. Early focus areas include accelerating MDR threat investigation, deepening the security assessments delivered by Sophos Advisory Services, and strengthening how customers discover, validate, and remediate exposure. The companies are also working to codify standards for safety and abuse prevention, along with the controls needed to monitor and prevent unsanctioned activity.

"Frontier AI only protects customers at scale when you have the architecture to deploy it," said John Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at Sophos. "Sophos runs the world's largest agentic SOC, built on a broad portfolio of products engineered to stop AI-enabled attacks. Joining the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program lets us deliver frontier cyber-model capability through those products and services, so customers get that protection without the risk of direct model access. The combination, not access alone, is how defense stays ahead of an adversary that is also using AI."

These capabilities integrate into a defense system to stop advanced threats. Sophos Endpoint blocks AI-generated zero-days by targeting the techniques an attack must use, not the specific vulnerability it exploits, so new flaws cannot complete an attack without triggering mitigations already in place. Sophos managed detection and response (MDR) operates as an agentic security operations center (SOC), resolving 52% of cases end to end with AI, with an average response time of 89 seconds, and human analysts maintaining oversight throughout. Together, Sophos’ agentic SOC and prevention-first architecture provide a trusted enterprise context for OpenAI’s cyber capabilities, helping frontier AI translate into measurable protection for every customer Sophos defends.

These capabilities reach organizations across every segment, including enterprise, mid-market, and commercial organizations, through one of the industry’s largest managed service provider (MSP) and channel ecosystems, so frontier AI strengthens the defenses of organizations regardless of their resources or budget.

The work aligns with the premise behind the OpenAI’s Daybreak Partner Program: that the next era of cyber defense should be engineered into software from the start. It is the same principle Sophos applies through Secure by Design, building security into products from the foundation so customers are protected by default and the responsibility for safety rests with the vendor.

For more, please visit https://openai.com/index/daybreak-securing-the-world/.

About Sophos

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 600,000 organizations worldwide with the industry’s first AI-native defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer’s defense stronger than the last. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.