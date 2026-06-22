BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE – ACA), Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – FTHM), Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL), Dana Incorporated (NYSE – DAN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE – ACA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Arcosa will be acquired by CRH (NYSE – CRH) for $150.00 a share in cash with a total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Arcosa Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/arcosa-inc-nyse-aca/.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – FTHM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Fathom will be acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE – BBBY). The transaction implies an equity value for Fathom of approximately $53.38 million and reflects an exchange ratio of 0.2236 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock for each Fathom share. The investigation concerns whether the Fathom Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fathom-holdings-inc-nasdaq-fthm/.

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Nuvalent will be acquired by GSK plc (NYSE – GSK) for $124.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Nuvalent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nuvalent-inc-nasdaq-nuvl/.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE – DAN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dana will be acquired by Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE – ETN) in a transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion. Eaton shareholders will own at least 50.1% and Dana shareholders owning approximately 49.9% of the combined company at close. Eaton will receive a cash distribution of approximately $1.1 billion (subject to adjustments for cash and indebtedness). The investigation concerns whether the Dana Incorporated Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dana-incorporated-nyse-dan/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.