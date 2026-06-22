MIT Found 95% of Corporate AI Projects Show NO Measurable Financial Return. Former White House and Pentagon Advisor Asks What That Means for Investors

Washington, D.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While headlines continue celebrating every new AI breakthrough, financial researcher Jim Rickards points to a quieter data point many investors may have overlooked: by one widely cited MIT study, the vast majority of corporate AI projects have produced no measurable financial return at all.

In a new free presentation , Rickards examines the growing gap between AI adoption and AI profitability, while highlighting July 29th as a date he believes investors should watch closely. Several major AI-linked companies are expected to report earnings around that time, potentially offering one of the clearest tests yet of whether AI spending is translating into meaningful business results.

The Finding

In 2025, researchers with MIT's Project NANDA published "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025," which reported that roughly 95% of organizations studied saw no measurable financial return from their generative AI initiatives despite an estimated $30 to $40 billion in enterprise spending.

The study described a divide between a small group of companies extracting real value and a much larger group still struggling to generate measurable business outcomes.

Rickards draws the distinction between the technology and the investment narrative surrounding it. AI may ultimately become one of the most important technologies of the century, he argues. Whether current valuations accurately reflect today's economic reality is a separate question.

What the Market Is Paying

The contrast at the center of the presentation is straightforward. A handful of AI-linked companies have driven a significant portion of recent market gains even as many corporate customers continue reporting limited measurable returns from their AI initiatives.

Rickards walks through why disconnects between spending and results have historically attracted greater investor attention over time.

He connects the MIT findings to broader concerns raised by analysts such as Apollo's chief economist Torsten Sløk, who has argued that today's largest companies may be more richly valued than many of the leaders of the late-1990s technology boom.

Why It Matters to You

The issue extends beyond technology investors because of market concentration. Millions of Americans own broad-market index funds, retirement accounts, and target-date funds that hold significant positions in the largest AI-linked companies.

Rickards argues that investors may soon receive one of the clearest real-world tests of AI's economic value when major AI companies report earnings around July 29th. In his view, those reports could help reveal whether current spending levels are translating into measurable business results.

He believes investors benefit from understanding the distance between what AI is delivering today and what markets are assuming it will deliver tomorrow.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards lays out his full analysis and the steps he believes investors should weigh, in a free presentation now available to view. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the White House, and the Department of Defense across five decades in government and finance. He later built financial threat-detection systems for the CIA and helped design the Pentagon’s first financial war games. In 2007, he delivered formal testimony to the U.S. Treasury warning of the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.