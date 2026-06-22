BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – APGE), Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLP), Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq – ROKU), TruBridge, Inc. (Nasdaq – TBRG)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – APGE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Apogee will be acquired by AbbVie (NYSE – ABBV) for $135.11 per share in cash in a transaction that values Apogee at a total equity value of approximately $10.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Apogee Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/apogee-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-apge/.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq – ROKU)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Roku will be acquired by Fox Corporation (Nasdaq – FOXA, FOX) for $160.00 per share in a combination of cash and FOX Class A common stock, valuing Roku at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value. The investigation concerns whether the Roku Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/roku-inc-nasdaq-roku/.

TruBridge, Inc. (Nasdaq – TBRG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TruBridge will be acquired by Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (“IKS”) for $26.25 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the TruBridge Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trubridge-inc-nasdaq-tbrg/.

Organon & Co. (NYSE – OGN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Organon will be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $14.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Organon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/organon-co-nyse-ogn/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.