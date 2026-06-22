Meyer Wilson Werning wins nearly half a million dollars for investor harmed by Tigress Financial

Columbus, Ohio, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A FINRA arbitration panel has ordered Tigress Financial Partners, LLC to pay $459,511.19 to Li Han, a Chinese citizen sold a speculative private placement she never should have been offered, Meyer Wilson Werning Co. , LPA announced.



The award makes Ms. Han whole. The FINRA panel granted full rescission of her investment in Participant Capital, $257,022.70 in compensatory damages, and added $87,910.04 in pre-award interest, $103,479.82 in attorneys' fees under California Corporations Code Section 25501, and $10,718.63 in costs. Tigress had moved to dismiss the case as frivolous. The panel rejected that position outright.

“Ms. Han trusted a U.S. brokerage firm with her savings, and that firm sold her a speculative private placement through a series of misrepresentations and omissions,” said Courtney Werning, incoming PIABA President and principal at Meyer Wilson Werning. “This is what accountability looks like: full rescission, every dollar of interest, and the firm paying her legal fees on top of it.”

Ms. Han’s claims included violations of California’s Blue Sky Law, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and breach of contract. The fee-shifting provision under California Corporations Code Section 25501, rarely awarded in full in FINRA arbitration, underscores the strength of her case.

For more information, visit investorclaims.com .