Beebole launches a fully rebuilt platform after 18 years of independent, founder-led growth

Brussels, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beebole, a project time tracking platform used by companies worldwide since 2008, just launched a fully rebuilt version of its product.The launch is the latest milestone for one of SaaS's more unusual success stories: a bootstrapped, founder-led company that has never taken outside capital, never been acquired, and never pivoted from its original mission.

A look at Beebole's time tracking dashboard with a view of the timesheet.

Unlike other project time tracking tools on the market, Beebole hasn’t had to shut down or pivot. Instead, they’ve remained independently owned and bootstrapped since 2008. Competing for nearly two decades against larger, venture-backed rivals in the project time tracking market, the company has steadily expanded on its own terms, more than doubling its recurring revenue over the past 10 years and demonstrating a sustained track record of long-term growth.

“We’ve certainly moved slower than other venture-backed SaaS products, but that’s allowed us to grow exactly how and when we wanted to,” according to co-founder Yves Hiernaux. “This sort of slow burn has let us understand our customers deeply, build meaningful relationships, and be absolutely certain of our next move.”

Those relationships can be seen in the numbers. Apart from the $12M of accumulated revenue that’s allowed the company to grow, Beebole customers stay for an average of 7.5 years, a testament to the company's commitment to customer success and product value.

Beebole’s next move is the addition of a dedicated planning module. For the first time in Beebole, users can plan projects and manage tasks, set dependencies, allocate resources, and track time directly against those plans. The result is that the hours logged against a plan flow automatically into Beebole's cost and billing reports, giving businesses a direct line from project execution to financial performance, without exporting data or maintaining a separate software subscription.

"Our customers wanted to be able to pair their project time tracking with resource planning in just one tool so that they could have the full picture,” Hiernaux said. “That's the new Beebole."

Beyond the inclusion of resource planning, other feature upgrades include:

Customizable time tracking: Log hours, days, or percentages, add comments, configure auto-submit periods, and populate timesheets from planned time.

Log hours, days, or percentages, add comments, configure auto-submit periods, and populate timesheets from planned time. Integrations: Native connections with tools like Asana, Jira, Linear, QuickBooks, and BambooHR with real-time sync.

Native connections with tools like Asana, Jira, Linear, QuickBooks, and BambooHR with real-time sync. Greater financial control: New expense tracking, combined with greater granularity in budgets, billing, and cost rates.

New expense tracking, combined with greater granularity in budgets, billing, and cost rates. Custom fields and tags: Applied across time entries, projects, tasks, and people, giving teams control over how they classify and report on their work.

According to Hiernaux, "We didn't want to launch something incremental. We wanted to ship something our customers could build their next decade around. That's what this is."

Availability

The new Beebole is available now. Businesses can schedule a demo at https://beebole.com/sales-call or start a free trial at beebole.com.

About Beebole

Beebole is a project time tracking and planning platform for businesses focused on the bottom line. Founded in 2008 by Mic Cvilic and Yves Hiernaux, Beebole has spent nearly two decades perfecting a tool that's both powerful and refreshingly simple. Track project costs, margins, and resources with ease — so you can make smarter decisions and keep every project on track. Learn more at beebole.com.

Resource planning is Beebole's newest functionality, which seamlessly ties into project time tracking.

Press Inquiries

Katie Stearns

katie [at] beebole.com

https://beebole.com/