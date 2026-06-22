Premier Sotheby's International Realty Names Janelle Duncan Managing Broker of Lakewood Ranch Office

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty has appointed Janelle Duncan as managing broker of its Lakewood Ranch office. Duncan brings more than two decades of experience in brokerage leadership, operations management and luxury residential real estate.

With more than two decades in the real estate industry, Duncan's background includes brokerage ownership, luxury residential sales and operational leadership. Most recently, she led operations and client management for a successful residential real estate team. Prior to that, she owned and managed a brokerage, guiding recruiting efforts, compliance oversight and business development.

Duncan holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation and has managed hundreds of residential real estate transactions throughout her career. She has successfully managed hundreds of residential real estate transactions throughout her career and is recognized for her leadership, operational expertise and commitment to supporting agent success.

Before entering real estate, Duncan built a successful career in accounting, human resources and payroll management, experiences that helped shape her organizational, communication and leadership skills.

As a managing broker, Duncan will oversee brokerage operations for the Lakewood Ranch office, supporting global real estate advisors through coaching, compliance oversight, professional development and operational leadership.

QUOTES:

"Janelle brings a unique combination of brokerage leadership, operational excellence and firsthand sales experience that will serve our advisors and customers exceptionally well. Her ability to build strong relationships, mentor professionals and create systems that support growth aligns with our commitment to delivering an elevated experience for both our advisors and the communities they serve."

Jackie Thiel, president of Premier Sotheby's International Realty



"I've always been passionate about helping real estate professionals succeed and creating systems that allow them to focus on serving their customers at the highest level. Premier Sotheby's International Realty has built an extraordinary culture centered on professionalism, collaboration and service, and I'm excited to support our advisors as they continue to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences throughout the Lakewood Ranch market.”

Janelle Duncan, managing broker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Lakewood Ranch office



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a7a9b4b-8de7-40dd-9f3d-4ed0ae8f75fb