CIRI Recognizes Adam Borgatti, CPIR, with the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations (IR) professionals, has chosen Adam Borgatti, CPIR, as the 38th recipient of the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations. The Award for Excellence in Investor Relations is presented by CIRI to honour individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the investor relations profession and the Institute.

Adam was honoured at CIRI’s 39th Annual Conference in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, on June 18, 2026.

Adam is the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) and is highly regarded within the capital markets community. He has been an exceptional supporter of CIRI and the investor relations profession, giving generously of his time and energy to elevate the strategic role of investor relations and help individuals grow and excel in their careers.

Since achieving the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation in 2017, Adam has made significant contributions to the advancement of CIRI, acting as a regular guest speaker at CIRI events and serving as a contributing editor to CIRI’s Guide to Developing an Investor Relations Program. His contributions have spanned several leadership roles within CIRI, including participation on the 2019 Annual Conference Committee and membership on CIRI’s National Board from 2019 to 2026, with roles as Treasurer, Audit Committee Chair, Board Chair and Past Chair.

Since assuming the investor relations portfolio at Aecon in 2015, Adam has built an IR Program that is among Canada’s best IR platforms, as evidenced by the numerous awards he and Aecon have achieved. To date, Aecon has received 12 IR Magazine / IR Impact Awards – Canada in the categories of Best in Overall IR, Best IR Officer, Best ESG Reporting, and Best Social Media & Video, demonstrating excellence across Adam’s broad portfolio. In 2024, Adam was inducted into the IR Impact Hall of Fame. Adam was also recognized as a TopGun IR Executive by Brendan Wood International in 2017, 2022 and 2023, ranking in the top 5% of IR professionals globally.

“Warmest congratulations to Adam for winning this very prestigious award; it’s richly deserved,” stated Nathalie Megann, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRI. “As evidenced over his award-winning career, Adam is intrinsically linked to driving excellence in IR. CIRI, our capital markets community and I have benefited from your commitment to elevating the IR profession and strengthening relationships amongst our members, partners, suppliers and other important stakeholders. This honour is a true reflection of your exceptional leadership at Aecon and on CIRI’s Board of Directors. Beyond the metrics, your immense generosity with your time, your willingness to share expertise, and your collaborative spirit have earned you deep respect across the capital markets community. Thank you, Adam, for your guidance and friendship.”

“It is an honour to be recognized by CIRI with the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations. This distinction is a testament to the exceptional team at Aecon, whose commitment to best-in-class investor relations has been instrumental in building one of Canada’s leading IR programs,” said Adam Borgatti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. “I am equally grateful to CIRI and the broader capital markets community for the opportunities to contribute to the advancement of the profession – whether through my service on CIRI’s National Board, or the many collaborative initiatives that strengthen the practice of investor relations across the country. I remain steadfast in my commitment to fostering transparency, accountability and meaningful dialogue between companies and the investment community.”

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. www.ciri.org.

For further information, please contact:

Nathalie Megann CPIR, ICD.D

President and CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

nmegann@ciri.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebd77add-24a8-4c6e-8f1e-75be3ccf94f0