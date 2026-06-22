Global Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.7 Billion by 2035 at a 6.9% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Ceramic-based, Polymer-based, Composites-based), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Craniomaxillofacial, Hip Surgery, Dental Bone Grafting, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs), Orthopedic Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035" in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 2.7 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Revenue and Trends

Synthetic bone graft substitutes are specifically designed and manufactured biomaterials that can take the place of, support, and even aid the healing of the bone during the surgery. They even make the healing process of bone regeneration go by naturally, but the one underneath the patient's bone will be different from the others and will be done by using different methods compared to autografts or allografts. The production of these substitutes includes the use of various materials such as ceramics (which involve calcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite, and beta-tricalcium phosphate), polymers, or composite formulations that mimic the structural and biological properties of natural bone.

The main application of synthetic bone graft substitutes is as osteoconductive scaffolds, and they provide the new bone that can grow on the top of the foreign material that, if it is not biological, is either integrated into or resorbed by the body in a gradual manner. The frequent application of these substitutes in orthopedic, spinal, dental, trauma, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries is mainly due to their advantages of consistent quality products, unlimited supply, reduced disease transmission risks, and no morbidity at donor sites, and all these make the biological bone grafts a very safe and reliable alternative.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market?

The synthetic bone graft substitutes market is being pushed forward by the combination of many factors such as an increase in orthopedic, spinal and trauma surgeries; an aging population with a greater occurrence of osteoporosis and degenerative disorders, continuous research and development of safe and off-the-shelf alternatives to autografts/allografts, such as bioactive ceramics, composites, growth factor integration, and 3D printed, patient-specific scaffolds, expanding healthcare infrastructure and surgical capacity in emerging markets, active R&D and a healthy product pipeline; and pricing, local manufacturing and reimbursement dynamics as economic forces that determine access and adoption. North America, by region, is still the largest and most advanced market with high surgical volumes, favorable reimbursement, strong R&D and the presence of leading med-tech companies driving rapid uptake of high-end, premium products.

Europe is showing gradual growth, mainly due to an older population, strong clinical standards and stringent regulations that support high-quality, evidence-based substitutes, although price pressures and differing national reimbursement policies inhibit uptake. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increase in hospital infrastructure, greater healthcare and patient pool spending (mainly in China and India), domestic manufacturing, and acceptance of synthetic options. These are some of the factors contributing to the rapid growth in this region. However, price sensitivity is shaping the product mix towards mid- and low-cost solutions.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

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Segment Insight

By End User

The hospitals segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. The increase can be attributed to the fact that there is an increasing volume of complex surgical procedures performed in hospitals. Hospital settings are the main places where large orthopedic, spinal fusion, trauma, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries are done, and all these surgeries often need the support of bone grafting for the process of bone repair and regeneration.

The continual occurrence of road accidents, sports injuries, older people suffering from bone disorders, and degenerative spinal conditions has led to more patients being admitted for surgery, thus indirectly increasing the demand for synthetic bone graft substitutes.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes market forward?

What are the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The synthetic bone graft substitutes market has been dominated by North America. The presence of major players in the region, particularly US drives the market growth.

The key players in the area continuously spent a lot of capital on the synthetic bone graft substitutes and launched innovative solutions in the market. For instance, in August 2024, the new bone allograft, which was made by regenerative health company LifeNet Health in partnership with Johnson & Johnson MedTech, was unveiled by the company as its initial step towards the demineralized bone matrix (DBM) market.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the synthetic bone graft substitutes market. The growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of accidents annually are major factors driving the market expansion in the area.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2.7 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, NovaBone Products, the leading company in bioactive synthetic bone graft solutions, made news by signing a strategic distribution deal with BEGO, a well-known and reputable provider of innovative implantology solutions. This partnership is the introduction of NovaBone’s advanced Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser into the European market, which is considered a major milestone in the process of providing the most modern dental graft solutions to the dental practitioners of the area. (Source: https://novabone.com/about/press-releases/novabone-partners-with-bego-for-european-launch-of-dental-putty)

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List of the prominent players in the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market:

Medtronic plc

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

NuVasive Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

BioHorizons Implant Systems Inc.

Geistlich Pharma AG

BioMimetic Therapeutics (or similar emerging biologics)

AlloSource

Cortex (Zimmer/BioHorizons partner or subsidiary)

Others

The Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Ceramic-based

Polymer-based

Composites-based

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Craniomaxillofacial

Hip Surgery

Dental Bone Grafting

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report

The Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

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The study provides a thorough overview of the global Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

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