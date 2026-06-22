Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance: State, City Back Spacecraft Manufacturer, Adding 152 Jobs

Albuquerque, NM, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque are investing more than $1.5 million to help BlackVe Inc., a defense and space technology company, expand its Albuquerque headquarters and create 152 high paying jobs over the next 10 years.

The state will provide $1 million through the New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) fund, with the City of Albuquerque contributing $250,000 in local LEDA funds and a 20-year Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB).

The expansion is projected to generate more than $228 million in total economic impact for the state. Funds will be distributed as BlackVe meets construction and hiring benchmarks, with the City of Albuquerque acting as fiscal agent.

Founded in January 2024, BlackVe manufactures multi-mission spacecraft, applying advanced production technologies to accelerate how satellites are designed, built and operated. The Albuquerque expansion will include a 50,000-square-foot light-industrial satellite manufacturing facility.

"New Mexico continues to prove we are leaders in the advanced tech industries that will define the future,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We’ve created an ecosystem in this state that’s designed for the long term — one that supports discovery, attracts talent and accelerates innovation.”

"New Mexico’s long legacy in defense and aerospace is today’s launchpad for future-focused innovation and growth,” said Economic Development New Mexico Cabinet Secretary Rob Black. “By expanding their spacecraft manufacturing and operations in Albuquerque, BlackVe is creating high-paying jobs while strengthening our state’s role in national security and space resilience.”

“Albuquerque is built for space and defense innovation, and BlackVe is exactly the kind of company we want growing here,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “This expansion brings 152 high-paying jobs and strengthens our city’s role in national security and the future of space tech.”

“BlackVe is deeply proud to partner with New Mexico and the Albuquerque community, a region whose rich aerospace heritage matches our own vision for the United States in space,” said BlackVe CEO Dr Peter Wegner. “ This partnership is not just about building advanced spacecraft; it is about investing in the local workforce, creating high-quality STEM careers for New Mexicans and inspiring the next generation of home-grown innovators to reach for the stars."

In addition to LEDA funding, BlackVe has been awarded up to $295,000 through the state’s Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) to immediately hire and train nine employees at an average hourly wage of $57. JTIP reimburses companies for at least 50% of wages during the training period, for up to six months.

“This is a strong win for Albuquerque’s advanced manufacturing economy,” said Albuquerque Economic Development Director, Max Gruner. “With LEDA support, an IRB and JTIP training resources, BlackVe can scale a 50,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility here, creating great jobs and delivering real returns as they hit hiring and construction benchmarks.”

"BlackVe's decision to expand in Albuquerque reinforces what industry leaders increasingly recognize: this region is one of the nation's most important centers for national security innovation,” said Chad Matheson, president and CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA). “The combination of world-class research institutions, aerospace expertise and mission-driven talent create an environment where companies like BlackVe can move quickly, innovate boldly, and strengthen America's technological leadership in space."