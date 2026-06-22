Mango Studio Presents No Jugamos Solos: A Documentary About Passion, Pride, and the Mexican Spirit

Feature film chronicles four decades of passion, culture, and community surrounding the Mexican National Team ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico City, Mexico, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ages 17 and 16, Mexican-American brothers Luis Alberto Ruiz and Luis Roberto Ruiz have accomplished something unusual: producing a feature-length documentary that explores more than four decades of Mexican identity, culture, and community through the lens of the Mexican National Team and its supporters.



No Jugamos Solos

Their film, No Jugamos Solos, arrives as Mexico once again takes center stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering a timely reflection on the millions of fans who have supported the national team across generations and across borders.

The documentary examines the relationship between the Mexican National Team and the communities that have followed it for more than 40 years, from the World Cup Mexico 1986 to the present day. Through historical footage, personal stories, and cultural perspectives, the film highlights how soccer has become far more than a sport for millions of Mexicans.

"It became a shared language," the filmmakers explain. "A bridge between generations, a connection between those who remained in Mexico and those who built new lives abroad."

While soccer serves as the narrative framework, No Jugamos Solos focuses on broader themes of identity, belonging, family, migration, and cultural pride. The documentary explores how support for the national team has helped unite Mexican communities around the world and preserve connections to their heritage regardless of geographic distance.

For the Ruiz brothers, who grew up between two countries, the project reflects a personal understanding of a reality shared by millions of Mexican families: physical distance has never diminished their connection to Mexico.

"Our goal was to tell a story that recognizes the people behind the team," said the filmmakers. "The families, communities, and generations of supporters whose passion has become part of Mexico's cultural identity."

The film's title, No Jugamos Solos ("We Don't Play Alone"), reflects its central message: the Mexican National Team has never stood alone on the field. Behind every match, every victory, and every challenge are millions of supporters whose collective presence has become an essential part of the team's story.

The release coincides with a historic moment as the FIFA World Cup returns to Mexico, providing an opportunity to reflect on four decades of shared experiences that have connected Mexicans both at home and abroad.

More than a sports documentary, No Jugamos Solos serves as a tribute to the generations of fans who have carried their culture, traditions, and national pride across borders while maintaining a lasting connection to their roots.

About the Producers

Luis Alberto Ruiz (17) and Luis Roberto Ruiz (16) are Mexican-American producers, entrepreneurs, and students dedicated to developing film, cultural, and educational initiatives that strengthen cultural identity, youth leadership, and the connection between Mexico and its global community.

No Jugamos Solos is their most ambitious project to date, documenting more than 40 years of shared history between Mexico and millions of Mexicans around the world.

About Mango Studio

At Mango Studio, everything create begins with purpose. We don’t just produce content, we craft experiences that inspire action and emotion.

Press Inquiries

Silvia Pazos

contact [at] mangostudiousa.com

https://mangostudiousa.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=oetYjBmMKIo