Sumex Announces Limited Return of OG and Early Bird Roles





HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong-based Sumex , the non-custodial crypto SuperApp that unifies portfolio management, trading, investing and rewards across CeFi and DeFi, today announced the reopening of a limited number of OG and Early Bird community roles following a community-approved ecosystem cleanup initiative.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of community accounts, during which inactive users, duplicate registrations and Sybil accounts were removed from the platform. As a result, a limited number of reclaimed OG and Early Bird roles will once again be made available to genuine community members on a first-come, first-served basis.

The original allocation of 5,000 OG Roles and 15,000 Early Bird Roles was fully claimed within just 72 hours of Sumex's public launch, reflecting strong early interest in the platform. Rather than increasing the overall allocation, Sumex has chosen to preserve the original supply by returning reclaimed roles to the community.

"We designed these roles to recognize genuine early adopters who actively contribute to the Sumex ecosystem," said the Sumex team. "Following the community-approved cleanup, we're pleased to give new members another opportunity to become part of that founding community while preserving the exclusivity of the original allocation."

More Than Community Badges

Unlike traditional community roles that primarily provide recognition inside Discord or Telegram, Sumex roles are integrated directly into the platform's broader ecosystem.

As users participate within Sumex, roles contribute to long-term progression, ecosystem participation and future platform initiatives. They represent an important part of the platform's community layer rather than simply serving as cosmetic status indicators.

The reopening therefore represents more than another community campaign - it provides new users with access to one of the earliest participation groups within the growing Sumex ecosystem.

Building a Connected Crypto Experience

Sumex was created to solve one of the biggest challenges facing the digital asset industry: fragmentation.

Today's crypto users often manage assets across multiple centralized exchanges, self-custody wallets, DeFi protocols and blockchain ecosystems simultaneously. Trading, investing, portfolio management and rewards frequently require separate applications, accounts and workflows.

Rather than introducing another exchange, wallet or portfolio tracker, Sumex brings the entire crypto experience together in one application.

Through its proprietary Connection Manager, users can connect exchange accounts, self-custody wallets and social identities into a single profile, creating a unified crypto identity that powers the entire platform.

Once connected, users gain, for the first time, a complete view of their crypto portfolio as a whole -regardless of whether assets are held on centralized exchanges, self-custody wallets or deployed across decentralized finance. Instead of manually piecing together balances, positions and investments from multiple platforms, users can monitor their entire crypto footprint through one comprehensive dashboard.

But Sumex goes beyond portfolio visibility.

The platform also provides direct access to the activities that users perform every day. Through a single interface, users can trade Spot and Futures across their preferred centralized exchanges, execute cross-chain and private swaps, discover and manage staking, yield farming and other investment opportunities, and seamlessly move between CeFi and DeFi without constantly switching applications.

By combining portfolio intelligence with execution, Sumex transforms what was previously a collection of disconnected crypto tools into one connected operating environment.

This unified infrastructure also enables the platform's Rewards Hub, allowing projects to engage users based on genuine ecosystem activity rather than disconnected social interactions alone.

Rewards Built Around Real Participation

The reopened roles also reflect a broader philosophy behind the Sumex ecosystem.

Traditional questing platforms frequently reward social engagement alone, encouraging users to complete simple actions such as follows, reposts and likes. While effective for generating social metrics, these systems often attract bots and create limited long-term engagement.

Sumex approaches community participation differently.

Because the platform connects wallets, exchange accounts and social identities, campaigns can reward genuine ecosystem participation, including on-chain interactions, trading activity, protocol usage and other meaningful actions.

The recent cleanup initiative reflects that philosophy by ensuring community roles remain reserved for genuine participants rather than inactive or fraudulent accounts.

Limited Availability

The reclaimed OG and Early Bird roles will be released in limited quantities and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once the reclaimed allocation has been claimed, no additional roles are expected to become available unless further inactive or fraudulent accounts are removed in future community reviews.

Users interested in participating are encouraged to create their Sumex account and complete the required onboarding process as early as possible.

About Sumex

Sumex is a next-generation non-custodial crypto SuperApp that brings together centralized trading, decentralized finance, cross-chain swaps, portfolio intelligence, investment opportunities and activity-based rewards into one connected ecosystem.

Designed around its proprietary Connection Manager, Sumex enables users to connect exchange accounts, wallets and social identities into a unified crypto experience while maintaining full control of their assets – all without KYC or even registration process.

The platform's mission is to simplify crypto by allowing users to track and manage their entire portfolio through a single interface while helping projects engage and reward genuine user activity instead of social clout alone.