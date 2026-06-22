Chroma awards Dr. Yanxiang Deng the Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Chroma is happy to once again present the Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research to a young scientist who presents extraordinary research in the field of fluorescence imaging. This year the committee chose Dr. Yanxiang Deng, Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Deng was selected for his work developing new tools at the intersection of microchip, microscopy, genomics, and computational analysis to profile genome, epigenome, transcriptome, and proteome within the spatial context of tissues and cells. These novel technologies will greatly improve our ability to study tissue complexity and reveal the salient features of tissue architecture in physiology and disease.

“Each year the committee selects a worthy scientist to recognize for their work in the field, and this year is no exception,” said Georg Draude, Director of Sales EMEA and presenter of the Anne Heidenthal Prize. “We are excited to see how Dr. Deng’s work progresses, and look forward to supporting him.”

The Anne Heidenthal Prize for Fluorescence Research was established in 2014 to honor the memory of Anne Heidenthal (1968-2010). Anne Heidenthal was an accomplished researcher with a Ph.D. in Cardiovascular research who played a very important role in Chroma’s history. Anne led the opening of Chroma’s first international sales office in Germany in 2006. In preparation, she spent two years in Vermont working at Chroma’s main facility in Bellows Falls to learn the business and become deeply knowledgeable about our products and operations. Her commitment and energy laid the foundation for our future success.

About Chroma Technology

Founded in 1991 as a 100% employee-owned company and now a B Corporation, Chroma Technology is a leading manufacturer and OEM supplier of high-performance optical filters used in a wide range of applications including health care, biomedical research, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace. With a reputation built on dedicated customer service, Chroma is committed to serving the scientific and technical communities. Chroma offers an extensive selection of catalog products as well as custom solutions tailored to our customer’s specific needs.

Learn more at https://www.chroma.com/company

B-corp. certified – https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/chroma-technology-corp

Champion member VBSR - https://vbsr.org/about-vbsr/meet-our-champion-gold-members/

Or connect via:

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/chroma-technology-corp/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@chromatechnology

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/chromatechnology

Media Contact:

Jennifer Lee

802.428.2644

media@chroma.com

Source: Chroma Technology

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db984c84-cc72-4705-95b6-be1a4fc077e1

