Air Canada Welcomes Ratification of Two New Contracts with its Finance and Clerical Employees

Three separate tentative agreements reached on June 12 and previously announced cover more than 11,000 employees in Finance, Clerical, Maintenance, Airport Airside Operations

Two of the contracts ratified; ratification in progress for third agreement

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada’s employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), voted on two of the three tentative agreements reached on June 12, 2026. The IAMAW announced that those two tentative agreements for 170 Finance people and for 115 Clerical people at Air Canada have been ratified. Ratification is in progress for the third tentative agreement covering the balance or approximately 11,000 Maintenance, Airport Airside Operations, Cargo, and Cabin Services employees.

The IAMAW represents more than 11,000 employees in Maintenance, Airport Airside Operations, Cabin Services, and Cargo, plus Finance and Clerical at Air Canada, through three separate contracts.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).



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