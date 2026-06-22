New Long-Term Data Shows Lebrikizumab Sustains Atopic Dermatitis Clearance With Less Frequent Dosing and Advances Findings from Dr. Philip Werschler of Spokane Dermatology Clinic

SPOKANE, Wash., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Long-term data shows that lebrikizumab [Ebglyss], an injectable treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, sustains gains for up to 2 years even with less frequent dosing.

The findings, drawn from an ADjoin long-term extension trial, build on earlier Phase 3 research. Dr. Philip Werschler of Spokane Dermatology Clinic in Spokane, WA, served as a clinical trial investigator for that Phase 3 research.

The clinical trials demonstrate that lebrikizumab 2-year outcomes can include:

Skin clearance

Reduced itching

Lower disease severity



According to data published by Lilly , the maker of lebrikizumab, almost 80% of patients who had moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis maintained almost clear or clear skin with a monthly maintenance dose. That’s compared to dosing every 2 weeks, indicating that less frequent dosing can be effective.

The ADjoin tria l enrolled patients who had already achieved meaningful clearance in pre-trials, which was defined as one of the following:

An Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1

An improvement of 75% in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI 75)

Patients who met those requirements continued on lebrikizumab 250mg for up to 2 years. They received dosing either every 2 weeks or every 4 weeks. Reported results are as follows:

76% of patients on monthly dosing achieved an IGA score of 0 or 1.

86% of patients on biweekly dosing achieved an IGA score of 0 or 1.

96% of patients in both groups reached EASI 75.

The majority of patients in both groups reported a 4-point or greater improvement on the Pruritus Numeric Rating Scale, which measures the severity of itching.

The safety profile remained consistent with earlier studies, and most adverse events reported were classified as mild or moderate.



“The demonstrated durability of this treatment is encouraging,” says Dr. Werschler. “Patients want treatments that fit into their lives. Seeing that less frequent dosing can sustain results over 2 years gives physicians and patients more flexibility without compromising on outcomes.”

About Dr. Philip Werschler, MD

Wm. Philip Werschler, MD , is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Spokane, Washington. He founded Premier Clinical Research and BreakAway Research and has served as a clinical trial investigator across dermatology and aesthetic medicine, including investigative work on Botox Cosmetic, which received FDA approval for aesthetic use in 2002. He has served as Editor-in-Chief of Cosmetic Dermatology and as founding aesthetic editor of the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, and he is a fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. More information is available at spokanederm.com .

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