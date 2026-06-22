Greystone Adds CRE Finance Veteran Joshua Rosen to Seniors Housing and Healthcare Finance Platform

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, today announced that Joshua Rosen has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, focused on originating seniors housing and healthcare loans. Based in Chicago, Mr. Rosen will report to Mordecai Rosenberg, Head of FHA Lending at Greystone.

A longtime commercial real estate finance professional, Mr. Rosen joins Greystone from Walker & Dunlop. He will work closely with Greystone’s market leading seniors housing and healthcare finance teams to deliver tailored capital solutions for owners, investors, and operators across the sector. His addition reflects Greystone’s continued investment in specialized talent and its focus on serving clients through an integrated, relationship-driven platform.

“Josh’s deep relationships in the seniors housing and healthcare space and client-first approach make him a natural fit for Greystone,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the value he will bring to our clients and platform.”

“Greystone’s reputation as a market leader in seniors housing and healthcare finance, along with its breadth of lending solutions and entrepreneurial culture, made this an easy decision,” said Mr. Rosen. “I’m excited to leverage the firm’s full platform to deliver creative capital solutions for my clients.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com