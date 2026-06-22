Amaze and third. Partner to Host Exclusive Creator and Brand Dinner Ahead of VidCon 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE), the company building the operating system behind the next generation of creator-led businesses, today announced a partnership with third., a modern commerce growth company helping brands turn new and emerging platforms into real sales channels, to host an exclusive VIP dinner bringing together leading creators and brand executives on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the evening before VidCon.

The invitation-only event will foster conversations around the future of creator monetization, commerce, and brand collaboration while providing attendees with the opportunity to connect in an intimate setting ahead of one of the creator economy’s largest annual gatherings.

Hosted in Anaheim, the dinner will serve as the kickoff to Amaze’s VidCon presence, where attendees can experience the latest innovations from Amaze Commerce and The Food Channel. The event reflects the companies’ shared commitment to helping creators and brands unlock new opportunities through commerce, content, and strategic partnerships.

“Creator commerce is powered by relationships,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze Holdings. “By bringing creators and brands together ahead of one of the industry’s biggest events, we’re creating opportunities for collaboration while showcasing how Amaze helps creators transform audience engagement into lasting business growth.”

“Creators sit at the center of modern commerce, influencing culture, driving discovery, and shaping purchasing decisions,” said Chad Hetherington, CEO of third. “We’re excited to partner with Amaze to bring together the brands, creators, and innovators helping define what’s next.”

Attendance at the Amaze x third. VIP Dinner is limited and by invitation only. A select number of additional creators, brand leaders, and industry professionals may be considered based on availability. Those interested in attending can submit a request through the official interest form HERE . Submissions will be reviewed by the Amaze and third. teams, and invitations will be extended at their discretion.

About Amaze Holdings, Inc.

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) is building the operating system behind the next generation of creator-led businesses. Through its growing ecosystem of commerce, live selling, media, and creator monetization solutions, Amaze helps creators, brands, and entrepreneurs build deeper audience relationships and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at amaze.co .

About third.

third. is a modern-commerce growth company helping brands turn new and emerging platforms into real sales channels. Its integrated acquisition strategy connects best-in-class teams across TikTok, Whatnot, Meta, Snap, and beyond, eliminating the need to stitch together multiple partners. third. blends deep-niche expertise with modern execution to launch, operate, and scale commerce on new platforms, transforming culture, creators, and content into real product sales.

Learn more at third.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Amaze x third. partnership and VIP dinner, the anticipated benefits of the partnership, the Company’s presence and product showcases at VidCon 2026, and the Company’s expectations regarding creator monetization, commerce, and new revenue opportunities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the successful implementation of the Company’s new ventures and partnerships, the Company’s need for additional capital, its reliance on third parties, and the inability of the parties to agree on definitive terms of their arrangements. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and its Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co