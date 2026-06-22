New Toll Brothers Gated Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Palm Desert, California

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest Southern California luxury home community, Hidden Vista, is coming soon to Palm Desert, California. This exclusive gated community in a central Palm Desert location will feature sophisticated single-story home designs with modern, open floor plans and premium options, including golf cart garages and extended outdoor living spaces. Hidden Vista is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2026.

Situated along the scenic Marriott Shadow Ridge Golf Club with views of the golf course and nearby mountains, Hidden Vista offers residents the best of desert living. Each home will include a private pool and an array of available personalization options. Home designs will range up to 2,700 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Hidden Vista will provide homeowners with an unparalleled desert lifestyle, combining luxury and convenience in one of Palm Desert’s most desirable locations featuring incredible mountain and golf course views,” said Brad Hare, Group President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We are excited to unveil this new community that blends our quality craftsmanship and distinctive design with the stunning natural beauty of the area.”





Residents of Hidden Vista will enjoy convenient access to upscale dining, shopping, recreational, and entertainment opportunities in Palm Desert, including living alongside the world-class Marriott Shadow Ridge Golf Club and close to the boutique shops and renowned restaurants of El Paseo, known as the "Rodeo Drive of the Desert."

“Whether you're seeking a tranquil desert retreat or an active, resort-style lifestyle, Palm Desert delivers year-round, and Hidden Vista puts residents right at the center of it all,” added Hare.





For more information and to join the interest list for Hidden Vista by Toll Brothers, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/SoCal.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)