Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size/Share Worth USD 38.3 Billion by 2035 at a 14.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Component (Cloud-Based Platforms, Web-Based Platforms, Hybrid/App-Centric Platforms), By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Sponsors, Medical-Device Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 9.9 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 38.3 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Revenue and Trends

Decentralized clinical trials are a modern approach to clinical research that uses digital technologies and remote services to conduct trial activities outside traditional research sites. For instance, in a decentralized trial, the whole range of the processes from patient recruitment through informed consent, data collection, monitoring, and even follow-up visits would be done through, e.g., telemedicine, mHealth apps, wearables, ePRO, and cloud data storage. Such a method offers patients the luxury of taking part in the study from the comfort of their homes or local hospitals, thereby lowering the burden of travel and improving access to the studies. With the technological and patient-focused paradigms taking over, decentralized clinical trials are said to be the future, as they offer the benefits of getting more patients into the study, keeping them there, and getting their data while at the same time being compliant with the regulations and preserving the integrity of the study.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the decentralized clinical trials market?

Digital health tools have been the predominant factor for the DCT industry growth through the provision of remote, real-time, and patient-centered trial execution. Such technologies include wearable devices, mobile health apps, electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), telemedicine platforms, and electronic consent (eConsent), which all facilitate ongoing data collection and patient interactions in a virtual setting beyond the confines of traditional trial sites. Furthermore, it is these tools that have played a significant role in improving the process of patient recruitment, engagement, and retention while at the same time cutting down on the operational costs and study duration significantly. In addition, the digital health solutions have not only improved the accuracy of the data, monitoring, and compliance with the rules and regulations but also made the decentralized and hybrid trial models more efficient and scalable, thus leading to the overall acceleration of the DCT industry growth.

Additionally, the ecosystem growth with the increasing involvement of CROs, platform vendors, and system integrators is one of the key factors that is accelerating the decentralized clinical trials market, as it makes the process of adoption easier and less risky for the sponsors. In a parallel scenario, the contract research organizations are catering to the demand with end-to-end decentralized and hybrid trial services. Furthermore, the specialized platform vendors are contributing by providing integrated solutions for eConsent, telemedicine, remote monitoring, and data analytics. The role of system integrators is to increase interoperability by linking the digital tools, clinical systems, and regulatory workflows into a single trial environment. Consequently, this ecosystem is very mature and collaborative, which can lower implementation barriers, improve scalability, and increase sponsor confidence, leading to wider adoption and continuous revenue growth in the DCT market.

(A free sample of the Decentralized Clinical Trials report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By Therapeutic Application

The oncology segment held the largest market share of over 45% in 2025. The ascent in demand is linked to the gradual integration of decentralized and hybrid components in oncology research trials. In the past, oncology trials had to face very slow patient recruitment, high dropout rates, and very frequent visits to sites with complex monitoring that took a long time and increased costs. Decentralized methods help to a great extent. These methods consisting of remote patient engagement, telemedicine consultations, continuous monitoring through wearables, and ePRO allow participating patients at home or nearby clinics to avoid the hassle of traveling regularly to the specialized oncology center.

The number of potential patients is thus greatly increased, which is particularly crucial for rare tumors or when the patients are spread over a large area. Therefore, the time needed for recruiting is proportionately reduced as well as the number of dropouts before the end of the trial. Besides that, one factor simplifying the complexity of oncology studies has been the use of hybrid designs where critical interventions still occur at the clinical site while routine clinical assessments and follow-ups are done through remote means.

By End User

The pharmaceutical & biotech sponsors held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2025. As these organizations are progressively incorporating decentralized and hybrid trial methodologies into their clinical development practices. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are under pressure to minimize drug development times, to recruit and retain patients effectively, and to keep the R&D costs from getting out of control, all of which decentralized approaches can help with. The use of remote monitoring technologies, telemedicine visits, electronic consent, and mobile health platforms allows sponsors to not only increase their geographic reach but also make it easier for patients to participate and therefore shorten the time it takes to enroll—especially with hard-to-reach or rare disease populations.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Decentralized Clinical Trials market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Decentralized Clinical Trials market forward?

What are the Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Decentralized Clinical Trials Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Decentralized Clinical Trials market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The main contributors to this growth are basically the best healthcare infrastructure in the world, a huge investment in research and development, and a strong ecosystem of pharmaceutical, biotech, and CROs that are the first to embrace the use of digital and remote trial technologies. The U.S. and Canadian regulatory and reimbursement systems, by facilitating telemedicine and virtual trial components, help the sponsors to relax when deciding to integrate decentralized and hybrid trial aspects.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the decentralized clinical trials market. Asia-Pacific is not only able to offer but also has the advantage of being the most affordable region for conducting clinical trials relative to the West, which is why it is very much in demand by global sponsors for the purpose of trial budget optimization without sacrificing quality and compliance with regulations. The combination of such demographic advantages, technological readiness, investment flows and cost efficiencies has been the major factor contributing to the rapid expansion of decentralized clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific region.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 11.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 38.3 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 9.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Study Design, Component, Therapeutic Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Medable Inc., the foremost provider of clinical development technology, declared a partnership with Google Cloud that would result in bringing Medable’s Digital and Decentralized Clinical Trial Platform to Google Cloud Marketplace. The customers will gain access to the latest Google Cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, perfectly intertwined with Medable’s platform, particularly the recently introduced Studio, a one-of-a-kind SaaS solution that grants pharma companies control and transparency over clinical trial design, implementation, and management. Medable’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud grants life sciences firms the opportunity to quicken up the clinical development process while simultaneously enjoying the advantages of infrastructure and finance. (Source: https://www.medable.com/newsroom/medable-joins-forces-with-google-cloud-to-deliver-digital-clinical-trials-technology-on-google-cloud-marketplace)

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List of the prominent players in the Decentralized Clinical Trials Market:

ICON plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Clinical Research Group)

IQVIA Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Clario

ProPharma

Curebase

Oracle (Health Sciences)

Veristat

Everest Global

Curavit

Obvio Health

Florence Healthcare

Advarra

Labcorp Drug Development

Parexe

Syneos Health

Others

The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market is segmented as follows:

By Study Design

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

By Component

Cloud-Based Platforms

Web-Based Platforms

Hybrid/App-Centric Platforms

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Sponsors

Medical-Device Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/decentralized-clinical-trials-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Decentralized Clinical Trials Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Decentralized Clinical Trials Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Decentralized Clinical Trials market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Decentralized Clinical Trials industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/decentralized-clinical-trials-market

Reasons to Purchase Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report

Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Decentralized Clinical Trials The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Decentralized Clinical Trials Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Decentralized Clinical Trials market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Decentralized Clinical Trials market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Decentralized Clinical Trials market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Decentralized Clinical Trials market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Decentralized Clinical Trials market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Decentralized Clinical Trials industry.

Managers in the Decentralized Clinical Trials sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Decentralized Clinical Trials market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Decentralized Clinical Trials products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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