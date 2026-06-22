BMI Shareholder Alert: August 3, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Badger Meter, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) to contact the firm. Those who purchased BMI securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BMI shares declined more than 24%, losing $36.75 per share, following the final corrective disclosure on April 17, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

April 18, 2024 — "Record" Results Attributed to "Ongoing Favorable Industry Fundamentals"

Badger Meter opened the Class Period by reporting 1Q 2024 results, including total sales 23% higher year-over-year. Management described "robust customer demand" and a "long runway" for growth, the lawsuit contends.

July 19, 2024 — "Customer-Accelerated Backlog Conversion" Touted

The Company reported 2Q 2024 results with sales again up 23% year-over-year. Management attributed performance to "underlying secular growth drivers" and "an encouraging opportunity funnel," as alleged in the complaint.

January 31, 2025 — "Robust Demand Environment" Emphasized

Badger Meter reported 4Q and full-year 2024 results. The filing states management described a "track record of differentiated performance" and "robust adoption rates" for cellular AMI solutions while guiding to high single-digit average top line growth.

April 17, 2025 — Pull-Forward Concerns Dismissed

When analysts directly asked whether customers had pulled forward orders, as set forth in the complaint, management stated 75% of revenue goes direct to end users who "really, in many ways, cannot pull forward" and that order patterns were "pretty normal."

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

July 22, 2025: 2Q 2025 results disappointed with EPS below consensus; management warned of sequential sales decline but blamed AMI project timing, not demand weakness. BMI fell 16.5%.

2Q 2025 results disappointed with EPS below consensus; management warned of sequential sales decline but blamed AMI project timing, not demand weakness. BMI fell 16.5%. January 28, 2026: 4Q 2025 results revealed a 6% sequential decline in utility water sales; management continued attributing shortfalls to "previously communicated project pacing effects." BMI fell 11%.

4Q 2025 results revealed a 6% sequential decline in utility water sales; management continued attributing shortfalls to "previously communicated project pacing effects." BMI fell 11%. April 17, 2026: 1Q 2026 results showed total sales 9% lower year-over-year and utility water sales down 10%; management acknowledged "softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering" and admitted the variability "has always existed" but was previously obscured by backlog. BMI fell 24%+.

1Q 2026 results showed total sales 9% lower year-over-year and utility water sales down 10%; management acknowledged "softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering" and admitted the variability "has always existed" but was previously obscured by backlog. BMI fell 24%+. Cumulative impact: From $245.22 before the first disclosure on July 21, 2025, shares fell to $115.54 by April 17, 2026.





Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises important questions about the gap between what Badger Meter's management was communicating about demand durability and the short-cycle weakness that was allegedly always present but hidden by backlog conditions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: When did Badger Meter allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges management made materially false or misleading statements about the durability of demand and the drivers of record financial results. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on July 22, 2025, January 28, 2026, and April 17, 2026.

Q: How much did BMI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24%, a decline of $36.75 per share, after the Company disclosed softer short-cycle municipal ordering and admitted demand variability had always existed but was previously masked by backlog. Earlier disclosures caused additional declines of 16.5% and 11%.

Q: What do BMI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.