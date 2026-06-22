TTM Technologies Opens Ultra-HDI Manufacturing Facility in Syracuse, NY, Advancing America's Defense Electronics Industrial Base

America's defense systems demand electronics that are smaller, faster, and more reliable than ever — TTM's new Syracuse facility delivers the Ultra-HDI manufacturing capability on which those programs depend

The facility directly supports next-generation radar, missile defense, space, and autonomous systems programs

The $130 million investment in domestic production, including $30 million from the Department of War, will support 400 new jobs, and a total workforce of approximately 1,000 in Central New York





SANTA ANA, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced electronics and interconnect solutions for aerospace, defense, and high-technology markets, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of its new Ultra-High-Density Interconnect (“Ultra-HDI”) printed circuit board (“PCB”) manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York — marking a significant investment in domestic defense electronics manufacturing.

The new facility, spanning 215,000 square feet on TTM's existing Syracuse campus, is among the first in the nation to be purpose-built for Ultra-HDI PCB and advanced packaging production, serving aerospace and defense programs. The investment will create up to 400 new engineering and manufacturing jobs, bringing TTM's total Central New York workforce to approximately 1,000 employees — further strengthening the region's position as one of America's premier hubs for advanced microelectronics manufacturing.

"This is more than a facility — it is a statement about where American defense manufacturing is headed," said Cathie Gridley, EVP and President of Aerospace & Defense at TTM Technologies. "Our defense customers need trusted, domestic, ultra-high-density interconnect production capability that meets the most demanding program requirements in the world. Today, we bring that capability to the United States. This investment strengthens the U.S. microelectronics supply chain, deepens our commitment to Central New York, and positions TTM to support the next generation of defense and national security technologies for decades to come."

The Syracuse facility directly addresses a critical gap in the U.S. defense industrial base. Ultra-HDI PCBs — which enable unprecedented miniaturization and performance density in advanced electronics — are essential to next-generation defense platforms, including radar systems, missile defense architectures, space-based sensors, and autonomous systems. Until now, domestic production capacity for these advanced board technologies has been severely limited, with the majority of global manufacturing concentrated in Asia.

Contributing to the total investment in Syracuse, the project received a $30 million investment from the U.S. Department of War, recognizing the facility's strategic importance to national security and the alignment with the domestic microelectronics revival.

First announced in November 2023 and celebrated with a beam-signing ceremony attended by Governor Kathy Hochul in October 2024, the facility builds on TTM's more than 60-year manufacturing presence in Syracuse and its longstanding role as a trusted partner to the nation's aerospace and defense industrial base.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering, and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Clarke

Sr Director, Marketing & Communications

TTM Technologies Inc.

+1 321 462 7900

matthew.clarke@ttmtech.com Sean K.F. Hannan

Vice President, Investor Relations

TTM Technologies Inc.

+1 339 466 7737

sean.hannan@ttmtech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a697dd95-6601-4467-9f54-b6ec8d347d94