Safe Bulkers Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MONACO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE/Euronext Athens: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of the stockholders to be held on September 10, 2026, at 15:00 local time at the Fairmont Hotel, 12 Avenue des Spélugues, Monte Carlo, 98000 Monaco.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026, will be entitled to vote at, the annual meeting, or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Formal notice of the meeting and/or the Company’s proxy statement will be sent to stockholders of the Company in due course.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. Safe Bulkers common stock, Series C preferred stock and Series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, where they trade under the symbols “SB,” “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D,” respectively and its common stock is listed on Euronext Athens under the ticker symbol “SB”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including the holding of the Company’s annual meeting, its formal notification and its timing. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

+357 25 887 200

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com

Anna Wichmann

Capital Link Athens

Tel +30-210-6109-800

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com