TECfusions’ Simon Tusha Participates in Nasdaq Global Industrials Forum, Highlighting the Critical Role of Data Centers in the AI Economy

Simon Tusha, Founder of TECfusions, represented the company at Nasdaq’s Global Industrials Forum, where industry leaders explored the trends driving the next generation of technology infrastructure.

Tusha spoke on ‘The Backbone of AI: The Trillion-Dollar Data Center Buildout,’ highlighting how rising AI demand is increasing the need for power, infrastructure, and innovation.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECfusions, Inc. ("TECfusions" or the “Company”), a rapidly growing AI infrastructure company is focused on designing, building, and leasing next-generation data centers. Founder Simon Tusha’s participated in Nasdaq’s Global Industrials Forum recently discussing ‘The Backbone of AI: The Trillion-Dollar Data Center Buildout.’ The dialog brought together leaders examining the trends shaping the next generation of infrastructure across data centers, energy, manufacturing, defense, and other critical sectors.





TECfusions Founder Simon Tusha speaks at Nasdaq’s Global Industrials Forum on the infrastructure, power, and innovation required to support the next generation of AI.

TECfusions’ participation in Nasdaq’s Global Industrials Forum reflects the Company’s growing role in the broader conversation around the physical infrastructure required to support the AI economy. The forum was positioned around the builders and businesses helping shape America’s ‘New Industrial Complex,’ with a focus on the long-term systems, capital, and innovation required to lead the next century of industrial growth.

Simon Tusha, Founder of TECfusions, commented, “It was an honor to participate in Nasdaq’s Global Industrials Forum and contribute to a timely discussion about the physical infrastructure that will underpin the next era of innovation. The significance of platforms like this is that they bring into focus a reality that is now impossible to ignore: the future of AI, industry, and digital economic growth will depend not only on software and silicon, but on the infrastructure backbone capable of supporting them. Data centers are no longer a niche asset class operating in the background; they are mission-critical infrastructure for the global economy, enabling everything from enterprise productivity and cloud services to artificial intelligence and advanced computing. As this transformation accelerates, the world will require far more power, far more capacity, and far more execution.”

Tusha continued, “TECfusions is working to meet that moment by building and scaling data center infrastructure designed for the demands of next-generation workloads. We believe solving this challenge requires more than just new construction - it requires creativity, speed, disciplined capital deployment, and the ability to unlock strategic sites with meaningful power and development potential. That is where TECfusions is focused every day: creating scalable, AI-ready infrastructure through adaptive reuse, strategic market positioning, and an execution model built to accelerate delivery. We believe this approach positions us to help customers navigate one of the most important infrastructure buildouts of our time.”

Over the past several years, TECfusions has executed a growth strategy centered on building scalable, AI-ready data center infrastructure across strategic markets. The Company has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and adaptive reuse opportunities, advanced facilities designed for high-density compute environments, and built momentum around a platform intended to deliver speed-to-market, robust power availability, and scalable capacity for neocloud, enterprise AI, and GPU-as-a-Service customers. These milestones reflect TECfusions’ progress in translating market demand into real infrastructure development as the need for next-generation digital capacity continues to grow.

ABOUT TECFUSIONS

TECfusions is building the future of AI infrastructure with over 3 gigawatts of available capacity across a rapidly expanding data center portfolio. Designed for speed, scale, and sustainability, TECfusions’ facilities support demanding high-density compute environments and enable rapid deployment for neocloud, enterprise AI, and GPU-as-a-Service providers. By combining adaptive reuse strategies, robust power availability, and operational excellence, TECfusions develops and manages next-generation data center infrastructure built to support the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing. For more information, visit www.tecfusions.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

TECfusionsIR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c51246d-9af4-4c62-b9ad-d10609d676f0