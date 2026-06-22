Carnitas Return to Del Taco With Five Delicious New Creations, Plus Summer Beverages and Desserts Tied to America's 250th Birthday

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has brought back slow-cooked Pork Carnitas, one of its most requested proteins, and expanded the lineup with more ways than ever to enjoy it. Available now for a limited time, carnitas return as the centerpiece of a summer lineup that also features the return of festive Independence Poppers beverages and fan-favorite dessert, Funnel Cake Fries.

“Our carnitas have consistently been one of our most anticipated offerings, and this year we're building on that excitement with new menu creations that showcase the versatility of this fan-favorite protein,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “From our first-ever Carnitas Big Fat Taco to new breakfast options and loaded menu builds, we're continuing to innovate around a guest favorite while bringing back the seasonal treats and nostalgic flavors that have become synonymous with summer at Del Taco.”

Del Taco's slow-cooked carnitas are braised for hours with authentic Mexican spices, topped with fresh ingredients and savory sauces, and loaded into eight menu items, including the popular Carnitas Street Taco, Loaded Fries and Carnitas Combo Burrito, and this year's lineup introduces five new menu items that bring the bold, craveable flavor for which Del Taco is known.

The complete summer carnitas lineup features:

Carnitas Street Taco

Carnitas Combo Burrito

Carnitas Loaded Fries

NEW Carnitas Big Fat Taco

NEW Carnitas Quesadilla

NEW Carnitas Queso Loaded Nachos

NEW Carnitas Breakfast Big Fat Taco

NEW Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

To celebrate America's 250th birthday, Del Taco is bringing back Independence Poppers, a limited-time beverage collection featuring strawberry fruit-flavored popping boba pearls and blue raspberry syrup. The refreshing summer lineup is available in Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade, Sprite® or hand-blended into a creamy vanilla shake.

In addition, the seasonal favorite Funnel Cake Fries return to Del Taco for just $2.50. Inspired by the classic fair-food, these sweet fries are fried to crispy, golden perfection and then dusted with powdered sugar to deliver the nostalgic, indulgent flavor perfect for this time of year.

For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit www.deltaco.com.





Del Taco Launches Slow-Cooked Carnitas Lineup and Other Festive Summer Flavors

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95039d85-5a94-4b50-911f-7a5b02e4e06c



