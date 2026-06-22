Flyte Partners with GSE Worldwide and PGA TOUR Professional Emiliano Grillo, Debuted at the 2026 U.S. Open

Partnership positions Flyte within elite professional sports ecosystem through leading talent agency GSE Worldwide

Collaboration highlights growing demand for efficient regional travel solutions among professional athletes

FORT MILL, S.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, the rapidly growing Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced a partnership with sports and entertainment agency GSE Worldwide and PGA TOUR professional Emiliano Grillo that began this past weekend in the U.S. Open Championship.

Grillo delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 U.S. Open, climbing as high as third place on the leaderboard during the championship. His strongest round came on Saturday, when he carded a 3-under-par 67 in challenging windy conditions, positioning himself firmly in contention heading into the final round. Grillo ultimately finished tied for 23rd in one of golf's most competitive major championships.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in Flyte's continued expansion into professional sports, aligning the Company's regional aviation platform with the travel needs of elite athletes who regularly navigate demanding schedules across multiple markets throughout the year.

Professional athletes often rely on efficient regional transportation to maximize their time between tournaments, training, media obligations, and personal commitments. Through this partnership, Flyte will showcase how its growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets can provide a faster, more flexible alternative to traditional travel options for short-haul regional routes.

"We are incredibly excited to begin this partnership with GSE Worldwide and Emiliano Grillo during one of golf's most prestigious events," said Marc Sellouk, Chief Executive Officer of Flyte. "Regional travel is a fundamental part of an athlete's lifestyle, and it’s exactly the problem Flyte was built to solve. We believe this partnership is a natural fit and marks the beginning of what we expect will be a long-term relationship with both GSE and Emiliano."

GSE Worldwide is one of the premier sports and entertainment agencies in the industry, representing a diverse roster of athletes, personalities, and brands across multiple sports. Through this collaboration, Flyte aims to further strengthen its presence within professional sports while introducing its regional air mobility platform to new audiences.

"Partnering with organizations and individuals who share our commitment to performance, efficiency, and excellence is central to our growth strategy," added Sellouk. "We look forward to building meaningful relationships throughout the GSE network and supporting athletes with a travel experience designed around their schedules."

The partnership launched at the 2026 U.S. Open and serves as the foundation for future collaborative opportunities between Flyte, GSE Worldwide, and Emiliano Grillo.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private aviation by connecting travelers across underserved regional routes. Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .



About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a leading sports and entertainment agency representing elite athletes, coaches, broadcasters, personalities, and brands across golf, football, basketball, media, and entertainment. The agency provides comprehensive talent representation, brand partnerships, marketing, content, and business development services, helping clients maximize opportunities both on and off the field of play. Through its extensive network and industry relationships, GSE Worldwide has established itself as a trusted partner for some of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.gseworldwide.com .

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

Media Relations

Flyte@elev8newmedia.com

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