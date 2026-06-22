20/20 BioLabs Announces Monthly Investor Webinar Series to be Held on the First Wednesday of Each Month

Inaugural Session to be Held Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Recurring Forum Intended to Increase Transparency, Strengthen Shareholder Communication, and Provide Investors with Direct Access to Management

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 Biolabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced the launch of a recurring monthly investor webinar series designed to keep shareholders and the broader investment community informed on the Company’s latest developments and progress. The inaugural webinar will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The monthly series is planned to be held on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. ET, with each session running approximately 45 minutes. The format is designed to provide both first-time and returning participants with a consistent, comprehensive view of the Company and its most recent progress.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: Please click here to register.

"We believe our shareholders deserve regular access to management and a deeper understanding of our strategy, progress, and long-term vision," said Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 Biolabs. "This webinar series is designed to provide investors with a direct line of communication to the Company, increase transparency around our business, and create an ongoing forum to discuss the opportunities we see ahead. We look forward to engaging with both existing and prospective shareholders as we continue executing on our mission."

As part of its commitment to expanding access to early cancer detection, 20/20 Biolabs will provide webinar attendees with a promotional discount code for a single OneTest at the conclusion of the event. The offer will be available to all attendees, regardless of shareholder status.

A replay of the inaugural webinar and subsequent sessions will be made available after conclusion in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://2020biolabs.com.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, and OneTest for Longevity™ measures inflammatory biomarkers and is now commercially available. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

AIDX@mzgroup.us