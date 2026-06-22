SPEA Welcomes Federal Nuclear Strategy as a Historic Vote of Confidence in Canadian Engineering

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) today welcomed the federal government’s newly released nuclear strategy, which sets an ambitious goal of building up to 10 new large-scale reactors in Canada and re-establishing the country as a global leader in nuclear technology exports.

The strategy, released by Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, calls for two new large-scale reactors under construction by 2035, at least five more planned or under development by 2040, a modernized CANDU reactor delivered by 2030, and at least four new international markets for Canadian reactor technology by 2040.

Mark Chudak, President of SPEA said, “This strategy is structured around four pillars to enable new builds across Canada, becoming a global supplier and exporter, expanding uranium and fuel production and developing new Canadian nuclear innovations. Our members have dedicated their careers to advancing and maintaining Canada’s nuclear fleet, contributed to CANDU’s international deployments, and continued innovating. Today’s announcement validates that work and signals a future where their expertise in CANDU will be fully in line with the new Canada’s nuclear strategy will be in greater demand than ever,”

Mr. Chudak added: “SPEA looks forward to engaging with the government as the details of implementation come into focus.”

The strategy’s emphasis on the CANDU reactor as a sovereign Canadian technology is particularly significant. Unlike competing designs, the CANDU does not require enriched uranium, and its export and usage are solely at the discretion of the Canadian government, strengthening Canada’s energy independence and insulating its nuclear program from geopolitical disruption. Today, 17 CANDU reactors in Ontario and New Brunswick generate approximately 13 per cent of Canada’s electricity and contribute $22 billion annually to the Canadian economy.

SPEA also welcomes the strategy’s recognition that scaling up nuclear power will require a doubling of the nuclear workforce by 2050 and stands ready to work with federal and provincial partners to build the next generation of Canadian nuclear professionals.

SPEA calls on the federal government to move quickly on procurement, regulatory timelines, and workforce investment, and commits the full expertise of its membership to that effort. As Minister Hodgson said: “Canada has long been a nuclear leader, but we will not remain one by standing still.” SPEA agrees. The time to act is now.

About SPEA — Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (Unifor Local 7474)

SPEA represents the scientists, engineers, and technical professionals employed at Canada’s nuclear facilities. Our members are at the forefront of nuclear research, design, operation, and safety, and are central to Canada’s ability to develop, deploy, and export world-class nuclear technology. SPEA is affiliated with Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union.