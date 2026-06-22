Brookfield Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 24 Preference Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the deadline for the conversion of its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (the “Series 24 Shares”) (TSX: BN.PR.R) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 25 (the “Series 25 Shares”), there were 1,400 Series 24 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversion into Series 25 Shares. Accordingly, there will be no conversion of Series 24 Shares into Series 25 Shares and holders of Series 24 Shares will retain their Series 24 Shares.

About Brookfield Corporation



Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in energy, infrastructure, private equity, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

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