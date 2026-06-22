MONAT Recognized with DSA Canada Industry Innovation Award for Pioneering Social Commerce in Direct Selling

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT is proud to announce it has been recognized with the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Industry Innovation Award for its pioneering leadership in social commerce and its transformative impact on the direct selling industry.

Over the past year, MONAT has evolved the traditional direct selling model through the strategic integration of social commerce, successfully launching TikTok Shop in the United States and most recently introducing the MONAT Meta Affiliate Program across the U.S. and Canada.

By seamlessly blending content, community, and commerce, MONAT has empowered Market Partners to convert social engagement into trackable sales through affiliate links, platform-native shopping experiences, and corporate-supported advertising. The initiative represents a bold evolution of direct selling—one that aligns with modern consumer behavior and the growing influence of social platforms in the purchasing journey.

"This recognition reflects MONAT's commitment to innovation and our belief that the future of direct selling lies at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and social connection," said Marcia Cota, Senior Vice President of Sales at MONAT. "Our Social Commerce strategy empowers Market Partners to grow their businesses in the spaces where consumers are already discovering, engaging with, and purchasing products. We are honored to be recognized by the Canada DSA for helping shape the next chapter of our industry."

"Our mission has always been to create meaningful opportunities for people to build successful businesses while delivering exceptional products and experiences," said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT. "This award validates our vision of embracing innovation while staying true to the relationship-driven foundation that defines direct selling. We are proud to be leading the industry forward and creating a model that reflects how today's consumers shop, connect, and engage."

The DSA Industry Innovation Award honors companies that are driving meaningful change through groundbreaking ideas, technologies, and business models. MONAT's Social Commerce initiative exemplifies that vision, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs while redefining how direct selling can thrive in a digital-first world.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 CarlaH@MonatGlobal.com

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