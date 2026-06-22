An AI Helped Build a Full Online Game World in a Weekend. Then Players Around the World Started Building It Too.

World of ClaudeCraft began as a 48-hour experiment with Anthropic's Claude Fable 5. It's now a free, living multiplayer game with a global community of contributors, seeded by an AI model that was publicly available for just three days.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levy Street today released the newest version of World of ClaudeCraft, a free online game that began as a simple question: could an AI coding model help build a real, living game world, not a demo, but the kind of place people actually return to, in a single weekend?

The answer turned out to be yes. And then something we didn't plan for happened: strangers around the world started making the game better themselves.

World of ClaudeCraft is a free, browser-based online role-playing game in the classic style. The kind of persistent world where players share the same map, build up characters over time, team up for quests and battle one another. Players can choose from nine character classes, explore three open-world zones, take on close to ninety quests and venture into dungeons, with dozens of ways to customize how their character fights. It runs in the browser on desktop or phone, in fourteen languages, and it costs nothing to play.

The project set out to test AI against what many consider the single hardest thing to build in all of gaming. A persistent online world has to juggle networking, saved progress, combat, character growth, in-game economies, social features and constant live updates all at once, which is why these games normally take large studios years and millions of dollars to make.

The latest update adds the most ambitious feature yet: Nythraxis, a ten-player boss encounter with its own questline to unlock it, its own combat mechanics, original music and voiced dialogue, much of it implemented through the same AI-directed process that built the rest of the world.

"Most AI-built games end at the reveal," said Reuben Horne, lead developer for World of ClaudeCraft at Levy Street. "We wanted to know whether an AI coding model could help build the systems behind a world people would actually return to. Fable gave us a playable foundation in two days. The more important result is what happened next: people did not just play it, they began improving it."

That is largely what happened. After launching, the game spread quickly through gaming and technology communities, drawing thousands of upvotes on Reddit and lively debate across the web. More than a thousand people have starred the project on the code-sharing site GitHub, and roughly three hundred have copied it to build their own versions. Justine Moore, an AI-focused partner at leading venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, called it "shockingly full featured" and "a fun look at the future of vibecoding real games."

The story has an unusual twist. The AI model that seeded the game, Anthropic's Claude Fable 5, launched on June 9 and was suspended on June 12, publicly available for just three days. The model that started World of ClaudeCraft is now offline. The world it helped create is still growing.

"World of ClaudeCraft is not about replacing game developers with a prompt," said Max Polaczuk, CEO of Levy Street. "It is evidence that the economics and tempo of building games are changing. Our ambition is to create the technology and contribution systems that let small teams and communities build, test and release worlds at a speed conventional development pipelines cannot match."

The studio is candid about how the game was made: much of its scenery, weather and sound is generated automatically as you play, while some character and creature artwork comes from freely licensed, credited sources including KayKit, Quaternius and Kenney.

Levy Street says it intends to keep developing World of ClaudeCraft in the open, as an ongoing public experiment in whether AI-assisted building, human creative direction and an open community can together produce a game people genuinely want to live in.

World of ClaudeCraft is free to play at worldofclaudecraft.com.

Source repository: https://github.com/levy-street/world-of-claudecraft

About World of ClaudeCraft

World of ClaudeCraft is a free, browser-based, classic-style online role-playing game in active development. It supports persistent online multiplayer, offline play and self-hosted worlds.

About Levy Street

Levy Street is a Wellington, New Zealand-based applied AI firm that designs, evaluates and deploys agentic systems for production environments.

Media Contact

Max Polaczuk

CEO, Levy Street

max@levystreet.com

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