Cardtonic Cares Partners With Irede Foundation to Sponsor Prosthetic Limb for Nigerian Schoolgirl

Yaba, Nigeria, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtonic Cares, the social impact arm of African fintech platform Cardtonic, announced a partnership with the Irede Foundation to sponsor a custom prosthetic limb for Hasana, a young Nigerian girl who lost her leg in a domestic accident. The intervention has given Hasana back the ability to walk, play, and return to school.

How the Partnership Came Together

Hasana was fetching water before school when a water tank collapsed on her and her sister. After more than a week of failed surgeries, doctors were unable to save the affected limb and she was amputated. The hospital later referred her to the Irede Foundation, where she was profiled and met the conditions for support. Cardtonic Cares stepped in through the partnership to sponsor her prosthetic limb.

The process began with an assessment of Hasana's residual limb, including checks for phantom pain and sensation, followed by measurements and casting to produce a custom prosthetic socket. A soft inner liner was added to cushion the stump for pain-free wear. Hasana then went through multiple fitting sessions to check height, comfort, and gait, along with training sessions until she could walk confidently and independently.

What the Partnership Has Meant for Hasana

“I tried to play, I couldn't. I tried to run, I couldn't. But now… I can do everything,” Hasana said.Her mother described the relief of finally having a solution after a period of uncertainty. “God brought a solution, this company gave us a prosthetic leg. We are really grateful,” she said.

About the Partnership

Cardtonic Cares is the social impact arm of Cardtonic, set up to direct the company's platform and resources toward initiatives that create real human impact. The Irede Foundation has operated since 2012, founded by Christa Chibu following her own daughter Beulah's limb amputation as an infant. The foundation supports children aged 0 to 18 living with limb loss, providing prosthetic limbs and educational support to those who cannot otherwise afford them.

“These children have redefined what people think persons with disabilities cannot do. That is why we call them Champions,” Ann Fadipe, Partnerships & Communications Assistant from The Irede Foundation said.

About Cardtonic

Cardtonic is a fast-growing fintech super-app enabling payments beyond borders through alternative channels such as virtual dollar cards and digital assets. The platform serves more than 1.8 million active users, providing frictionless access to global payments, secure gift card exchange, international bills, and digital connectivity via eSIMs.

Through Cardtonic Cares, the company extends its commitment to community impact beyond financial services. For more information, users can visit www.cardtonic.com.





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